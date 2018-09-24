From the Open-Publishing Calendar

California Avenue Veterans Fight Eviction Notices by Santa Cruz Tenants Association

Monday Sep 24th, 2018 1:26 PM

On Monday, September 24 at 4:00 PM at the California Apartments (526 & 528 California Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060) Santa Cruz Tenants Association will join with tenants from the California Apartments to denounce landlords Daniel and Lisa Decker for issuing no-cause eviction notices to military veterans.





Many of the tenants received eviction notices that do not comply with the City of Santa Cruz Just Cause Eviction ordinance. Tenant Albert Brett, in his 60s, suffers from conditions caused by Agent Orange exposure Vietnam. He receives medical services from the Veterans Administration. If evicted, he could face homelessness in Santa Cruz. Senior citizen John Doty suffered a stroke a few years ago. His neighbors are friends who help keep him going daily. The tenants have formed a close-knit community with trust based on mutual aid and caring.



The apartments were recently sold by long-time owners. The new owner, Los Gatos landlord/investor Daniel Decker, vowed in 2016 never to buy property in a rent controlled area. He apparently changed his mind and instead paid $2 million 900 thousand for the Santa Cruz complex even though the City is under a strict rent freeze, with a vote on rent control fast approaching.



Contrary to anti-rent control talking points, neither the current rent freeze nor the upcoming rent control election gave him pause from purchasing the complex. Shortly after buying the place, and in violation of the Just Cause ordinance, he issued eviction notices without cause to several tenants.