top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 9/28/2018
Eyewitness Colombia: Elections, Peace Accords & U.S. Imperialism
Date Friday September 28
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St., btwn 25th and 26th Sts.
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
On June 17, right-wing candidate Ivan Duque won the presidency over leftist candidate Gustavo Petro in what were the first presidential elections since the 2016 peace deal was struck with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the government. The two candidates, representing opposite poles in Colombia’s political spectrum, declared contrasting positions on economic development, the peace process and national security. However, the one pivotal difference is that Duque, the president-elect, seeks to throw out the current peace deal between the government and former FARC members in favor of a new, less amicable one – which could involve former members of the group being jailed.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has continuously pressured the Colombian government to conduct forced eradication programs and violate Section 4 of the Peace Accords, which works to minimize coca production via voluntary substitution programs. These forced eradication programs instruct military officers to go into farmers’ homes, terrorize them and destroy all of their crops, such as the 2017 massacre in Tumaco, which was not a random act, but instead an extension of the forced eradication programs that the U.S. is promoting.

Join us for an eyewitness report on the elections process, what is at stake for the Peace Accords to survive during a crucial time where social and economic reform are needed, and the role U.S. imperialism played in the decision of the Colombian elections.

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/487338505087250/
sm_42153702_10156057778617515_333152310978936832_n.jpg
original image (960x502)
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 24th, 2018 10:54 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 31.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code