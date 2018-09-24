top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation View other events for the week of 10/ 6/2018
Bummer's Ball 2
Date Saturday October 06
Time 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
215 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorRocket Dog Rescue
A fundraiser where every dime goes to the dogs, Bummer’s Ball 2 features an evening of live music, great food, local art and a committed community of dog enthusiasts. Bummer’s Ball 2 benefits Rocket Dog Rescue, an all-volunteer organization serving the greater Bay Area, dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned dogs from over-crowded animal shelters. Through its extensive network of passionate volunteers, Rocket Dog Rescue has saved the lives of more than 10,000 dogs by finding them temporary and permanent homes.

Music Lineup:
Emmylou Harris

The Union Bugs

Rock Bottom String Band

Smokestack Relics

The Green Ribbon Band
sm_bummer_sballposter.jpg
original image (3300x5100)
For more event information:
http://www.bummersball.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 24th, 2018 10:37 AM
