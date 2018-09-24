From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Saturday October 06
|7:00 PM - 12:00 AM
|215 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
|Concert/Show
|Rocket Dog Rescue
A fundraiser where every dime goes to the dogs, Bummer’s Ball 2 features an evening of live music, great food, local art and a committed community of dog enthusiasts. Bummer’s Ball 2 benefits Rocket Dog Rescue, an all-volunteer organization serving the greater Bay Area, dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned dogs from over-crowded animal shelters. Through its extensive network of passionate volunteers, Rocket Dog Rescue has saved the lives of more than 10,000 dogs by finding them temporary and permanent homes.
Music Lineup:
Emmylou Harris
The Union Bugs
Rock Bottom String Band
Smokestack Relics
The Green Ribbon Band
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 24th, 2018 10:37 AM
http://www.bummersball.org
