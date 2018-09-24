A fundraiser where every dime goes to the dogs, Bummer’s Ball 2 features an evening of live music, great food, local art and a committed community of dog enthusiasts. Bummer’s Ball 2 benefits Rocket Dog Rescue, an all-volunteer organization serving the greater Bay Area, dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned dogs from over-crowded animal shelters. Through its extensive network of passionate volunteers, Rocket Dog Rescue has saved the lives of more than 10,000 dogs by finding them temporary and permanent homes.



Music Lineup:

Emmylou Harris



The Union Bugs



Rock Bottom String Band



Smokestack Relics



The Green Ribbon Band





http://www.bummersball.org For more event information:

