Prison Strike Banners in San Diego
2 Prison Strike Banners put up in San Diego's 5 Freeway section.
original image (1620x1080)
In San Diego, two banners showed up on the 5 freeway during the Prison Strike. The banner on the side of the bridge lasted for 1 day. The banner on the fence lasted for two weeks before the authorities took it down and let it rest at the base of the fence. But, it was put up days after and it ran for another two weeks until the authorities took the banner away. Free all Political Prisoners and Prisoners of War! End Slavery!
original image (3456x2304)
