



We invite you to attend "Sex Work, SESTA, and Censorship: Save Us From Saviors". This event is intended to educate non-sex workers, give sex workers an opportunity to train students and faculty, and discuss damaging policies and social conditions affecting our community.



When: 3PM to 6 PM, Redwood Lounge

Where: Redwood Lounge, Quarry Plaza, UCSC Campus



ALL ARE INVITED- STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND NON STUDENTS.



We welcome Dr. Vanessa Carlisle to the UCSC campus as our Keynote Speaker to discuss the neoliberal utilization of anti-trafficking policies such as FOSTA/SESTA, and the harms imposed on sex working communities.



St James Infirmary (peer-based sex worker clinic) will also be joining us, conducting an educational "Sex Work 101" training presentation, and invite faculty, students, and community members to this training.



This event is intended to educate non-sex working students, faculty, and community members on sex work and SESTA. This event is also intended to project the marginalized voices of sex workers on campus and in the broader community, as well as be a starting point for peer-based sex worker resources on campus.



*****CURRENT AND FORMER SEX WORKERS****

Please submit anonymous statements you would like to be read at the event to

These statements can include the intricacies of your experience as a sex worker, requests you have of non-sex workers, your experiences on campus, or your experiences after SESTA.

Open to students, non-students, and alumni.

If you would like to read your on statement at the event, please let us know.



We are looking for volunteers to help with flyering, social media and email boosting, event coordination and event security.



All are welcome to attend.

Food and beverages will be provided.

No photography at the event.

Childcare can be provided upon request.

Please contact us with any accessibility needs and we will do our best to accommodate you:

The location is wheelchair accessible (a ramp up the hill behind the building) and close to hourly parking and bus lines.

Donations accepted to help fund St. James Infirmary and the workers who help with this event.



