Join us for three days of presentations and discussions to help us understand our current conditions and the problems we face under capitalism. Most importantly, we will talk about the kind of organizing necessary in order to change these conditions and create the kind of society that we need.



Friday 10/12

6:30pm-9:00pm

Attica – a documentary film by Cinda Firestone



This film documents the events that began on September 9, 1971 when inmates at Attica State Prison seized the prison for four days after months of protesting inhumane conditions. The uprising resulted in the death of 43 people after state troopers were called in to put down the rebellion.

Saturday 10/13



10:30am-12:30pm

Capitalism and Climate Change: The Social and Planetary Crisis

Kamran Nayeri is the publisher and editor of Our Place in the World: A Journal of Ecosocialism and a former professor at University of California, Berkeley.



1:30pm-3:00pm

The Middle East in the Era of Trump

Prof. As’ad AbuKhalil, Professor of Political Science at CSU Stanislaus and author of Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

3:30pm-5:00pm

The “Gig Economy”: A New Form of Servitude for the Working Class?



Keally McBride is a Professor of Politics at the University of San Francisco. She teaches and publishes on a wide variety of topics, including punishment, law, decolonization, revolutions and political economy.



6:30pm-8:00pm

France: In The Streets, Workplaces, Universities, Schools & Hospitals

Gilles Kobry, an activist in the French Trotskyist group, Fraction L’Etincelle, will discuss the recent struggles against the Macron government’s enforcement of the Labor Law in France, as well as attacks on access to public education and the challenges facing the workers in France and throughout Europe.



Sunday 10/14

2:00pm-3:30pm

Sports And Capitalism – How Sports are Used to Squeeze Public Money for Private Profit



Jules Boykoff, former professional soccer player, currently teaches political science at Pacific University in Oregon. Co-sponsored by the Anthropology and Social Change department at California Institute of Integral Studies, San Francisco



4:00pm-5:30pm

The Challenges We Face Today – Short-Term Mobilizing or Organizing for Real Social Change

A presentation by Speak Out Now (Revolutionary Workers Group) activists, followed by discussion and time to socialize. Refreshments and snacks provided.

