Attica – a Documentary film by Cinda Firestone (Revolutionary University Fall 2018)
Date Friday October 12
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St, Berkeley
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Attica – a documentary film by Cinda Firestone

This film documents the events that began on September 9, 1971 when inmates at Attica State Prison seized the prison for four days after months of protesting inhumane conditions. The uprising resulted in the death of 43 people after state troopers were called in to put down the rebellion

This event is the opening night of a three day Revolutionary University

Join us for three days of presentations and discussions to help us understand our current conditions and the problems we face under capitalism. Most importantly, we will talk about the kind of organizing necessary in order to change these conditions and create the kind of society that we need.

For more info:
https://revolutionaryworkers.org/revolutionary-university-fall-2018-oct-12-14/
For more event information:
https://revolutionaryworkers.org/revolutio...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 23rd, 2018 9:15 AM
