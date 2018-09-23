From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Attica – a Documentary film by Cinda Firestone (Revolutionary University Fall 2018)
|Friday October 12
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
South Berkeley Senior Center
2939 Ellis St, Berkeley
|Screening
|Speak Out Now
Attica – a documentary film by Cinda Firestone
This film documents the events that began on September 9, 1971 when inmates at Attica State Prison seized the prison for four days after months of protesting inhumane conditions. The uprising resulted in the death of 43 people after state troopers were called in to put down the rebellion
This event is the opening night of a three day Revolutionary University
Join us for three days of presentations and discussions to help us understand our current conditions and the problems we face under capitalism. Most importantly, we will talk about the kind of organizing necessary in order to change these conditions and create the kind of society that we need.
For more info:
https://revolutionaryworkers.org/revolutionary-university-fall-2018-oct-12-14/
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 23rd, 2018 9:15 AM
