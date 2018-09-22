top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 9/24/2018
Speak Out In Defense of Comfort Women Memorial In SF & Against Threats By Osaka Mayor
Date Monday September 24
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Japanese Consulate San Francisco
275 Battery Street/California
San Francisco
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorComfort Women Justice Coalition
Press Conference To Speak Out In Defense of Comfort Women Memorial In San Francisco and Against Threats To Terminate Sister To Sister Relationship Between Osaka and San Francisco

Press Release-

What: Press Conference To Speak Out On Defense of Comfort Women Memorial San Francisco and Against Threats To Terminate Sister To Sister Relationship Between Osaka and San Francisco
When: Monday September 24, 2018 11:00 AM
Where: Japanese. Consulate San Francisco 275 Battery St. San Francisco near California St. San Francisco

This is the one year anniversary of the commemoration of the historic Comfort Women Memorial in San Francisco which is located at 651 California St. San Francisco

A delegation from Osaka, Japan is in San Francisco for this one year anniversary of the Comfort Women Memorial. They will be speaking at a press conference at the Japanese Consulate to call on the Abe administration, the Mayor of Osaka and the denialists in Japan and Osaka to end their effort to stop memorials from being constructed around the world. They will also call for a halt to the Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura's threat to terminate the sister to sister relationship with
San Francisco which has been threatened in a letter to Mayor London Breed. According to this delegation the people of Osaka do not support this action and they want to let the people of San Francisco and the world know that this is not an action that represents the people of Osaka.

San Francisco has a long history in support of the civil and human rights of people in the US and around the world. We will call on the Japanese government and the Mayor of Osaka to end their effort to cover-up the history of the Japanese Imperial Army during the second world war of the ‘comfort women’ who were used as sexual slaves by the Japanese military. We also urge people throughout the world to also build memorials that commemorate these women who were enslaved and as a lesson of this history for the future.

Today when there is a growing danger of war in Asia and around the world, we oppose such militarization both in Japan, the United States and every country in the world.

The press conference will be in Japanese and English and a statement will be delivered to the Consulate officials.

Sponsored by the Comfort Women Justice Coalition
https://remembercomfortwomen.org
For more info: 415-533-5942
comfort_women_memorial_osaka_delegation_9-22-18.jpg
For more event information:
https://remembercomfortwomen.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 22nd, 2018 10:56 PM
§Japanese delegation from Osaka, Japan Marched in San Francisco To Defend Memorial
by Comfort Women Justice Coalition Saturday Sep 22nd, 2018 10:56 PM
comfort_womwn_march_japanese_delegation.jpg
An Osaka, Japanese delegation of community and women participants marched in San Francisco on September 22, 2018 to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Comfort Women Memorial.
https://remembercomfortwomen.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 31.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code