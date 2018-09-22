



Press Release-



What: Press Conference To Speak Out On Defense of Comfort Women Memorial San Francisco and Against Threats To Terminate Sister To Sister Relationship Between Osaka and San Francisco

When: Monday September 24, 2018 11:00 AM

Where: Japanese. Consulate San Francisco 275 Battery St. San Francisco near California St. San Francisco



This is the one year anniversary of the commemoration of the historic Comfort Women Memorial in San Francisco which is located at 651 California St. San Francisco



A delegation from Osaka, Japan is in San Francisco for this one year anniversary of the Comfort Women Memorial. They will be speaking at a press conference at the Japanese Consulate to call on the Abe administration, the Mayor of Osaka and the denialists in Japan and Osaka to end their effort to stop memorials from being constructed around the world. They will also call for a halt to the Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura's threat to terminate the sister to sister relationship with

San Francisco which has been threatened in a letter to Mayor London Breed. According to this delegation the people of Osaka do not support this action and they want to let the people of San Francisco and the world know that this is not an action that represents the people of Osaka.



San Francisco has a long history in support of the civil and human rights of people in the US and around the world. We will call on the Japanese government and the Mayor of Osaka to end their effort to cover-up the history of the Japanese Imperial Army during the second world war of the ‘comfort women’ who were used as sexual slaves by the Japanese military. We also urge people throughout the world to also build memorials that commemorate these women who were enslaved and as a lesson of this history for the future.



Today when there is a growing danger of war in Asia and around the world, we oppose such militarization both in Japan, the United States and every country in the world.



The press conference will be in Japanese and English and a statement will be delivered to the Consulate officials.



Sponsored by the Comfort Women Justice Coalition

https://remembercomfortwomen.org

