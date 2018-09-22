

Report & Discussion

Presented by AMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicties and Diasporas) Studies class on "Palestine: Ethnic Studies Perspective" by Professor Rabab Abdulhadi



Wednesday 10/3/18 7:00 PM

San Francisco State University

EP 116



Initial Speakers:

Terry Collins, BSU SF State Strike, KPOO Radio Founder and Producer/Programmer

Dr. Ray Tomkins, BSU SF State Strike, Health Advocate of Hunters Point Bay View Community

Dr. Margaret Leahy, SSF State Strike Supporter, SFSU Educator, Writer and Activist

Steve Zeltzer, SDS SF State Strike, Labor Videographer & KPFA WorkWeek Radio



As part of commemoration of the 1968 San Francisco State Strike For The Ethnic Studies and Open Admissions strike participants will speak at a class of AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas at SFSU

This is also part of Teaching Palestine: Pedagogical Praxis and the Indivisibility of Justice"--an internationaltransnational and multi site oral history and resesrch project in conjunction with Birzeit and An-Najah Palestinian universities and is part of a series of events to commemorate the San Francisco State strike this year and next.



Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGzEAIWkiYQ&t=9s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D32m3lw2_4&t=9s



For additional information:

This will also be streamed live and available on the web.

https://amed.sfsu.edu