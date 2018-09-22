top
The 50th Anniversary of San Francisco State Strike, The Lessons & Relevance For Today
Date Wednesday October 03
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco State University
EP 116
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicties and Diasporas)
10/3 On The 50th Anniversary of The San Francisco State Strike, The Lessons & Relevance Of The 68’ Strike For Today
Report & Discussion
Presented by AMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicties and Diasporas) Studies class on "Palestine: Ethnic Studies Perspective" by Professor Rabab Abdulhadi

Wednesday 10/3/18 7:00 PM
San Francisco State University
EP 116

Initial Speakers:
Terry Collins, BSU SF State Strike, KPOO Radio Founder and Producer/Programmer
Dr. Ray Tomkins, BSU SF State Strike, Health Advocate of Hunters Point Bay View Community
Dr. Margaret Leahy, SSF State Strike Supporter, SFSU Educator, Writer and Activist
Steve Zeltzer, SDS SF State Strike, Labor Videographer & KPFA WorkWeek Radio

As part of commemoration of the 1968 San Francisco State Strike For The Ethnic Studies and Open Admissions strike participants will speak at a class of AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas at SFSU
This is also part of Teaching Palestine: Pedagogical Praxis and the Indivisibility of Justice"--an internationaltransnational and multi site oral history and resesrch project in conjunction with Birzeit and An-Najah Palestinian universities and is part of a series of events to commemorate the San Francisco State strike this year and next.

Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGzEAIWkiYQ&t=9s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D32m3lw2_4&t=9s

For additional information:
This will also be streamed live and available on the web.
https://amed.sfsu.edu
For more event information:
https://amed.sfsu.edu
by AMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicties and Diaspora Saturday Sep 22nd, 2018 10:36 PM
The AFT Local joined the picket lines and the '68 strike.
https://amed.sfsu.edu
by AMED (Arab and Muslim Ethnicties and Diaspora Saturday Sep 22nd, 2018 10:36 PM
The 6 month strike was the longest student strike in the history of the United States and established the first Ethnic Studies Program in the United States.
https://amed.sfsu.edu
