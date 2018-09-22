top
KPFA Local Station Board 9-15-18 meeting public comments
by DJ Mouse
Saturday Sep 22nd, 2018 11:43 AM
..via No Lies Radio...Ann Garrison bring a petition in support of the world's premier scribe...Wikileaks founder Julian Assange...to a resistant board...to the shock of Daniel Elsberg...and a chorus of listeners bring us one for Bonnie Faulkner...another of the station's most fearless...in 90 second bites...
Download Audio (260.6mb)
Presented at 8-18-18 KPFA LSB...which still refuses to endorse..."be it resolved that KPFA Local Station Board calls for the freedom of Julian Assange"...it's unanimous...Save Julian Assange and Guns and Butter!!!
KKKPFA listener sponsored masonically controlledZachary RunningWolf Monday Sep 24th, 2018 5:48 PM
