KPFA Local Station Board 9-15-18 meeting public comments
..via No Lies Radio...Ann Garrison bring a petition in support of the world's premier scribe...Wikileaks founder Julian Assange...to a resistant board...to the shock of Daniel Elsberg...and a chorus of listeners bring us one for Bonnie Faulkner...another of the station's most fearless...in 90 second bites...
Presented at 8-18-18 KPFA LSB...which still refuses to endorse..."be it resolved that KPFA Local Station Board calls for the freedom of Julian Assange"...it's unanimous...Save Julian Assange and Guns and Butter!!!
