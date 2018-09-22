From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

KPFA Local Station Board 9-15-18 meeting public comments by DJ Mouse

Saturday Sep 22nd, 2018 11:43 AM

..via No Lies Radio...Ann Garrison bring a petition in support of the world's premier scribe...Wikileaks founder Julian Assange...to a resistant board...to the shock of Daniel Elsberg...and a chorus of listeners bring us one for Bonnie Faulkner...another of the station's most fearless...in 90 second bites...

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/09/22/kpfa_lsb_public_comments_9-1518.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (260.6mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

Presented at 8-18-18 KPFA LSB...which still refuses to endorse..."be it resolved that KPFA Local Station Board calls for the freedom of Julian Assange"...it's unanimous...Save Julian Assange and Guns and Butter!!!