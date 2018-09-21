top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Womyn
Boycott Driscoll’s! Global Action on September 29, 2018
by El Enemigo Común (solidarity [at] elenemigocomun.net)
Friday Sep 21st, 2018 3:42 PM
The National Democratic Independent Farm Workers Union (SINDJA) is calling upon all sister organizations to participate in the Global Day of Action against Driscoll's.
sm_boycott-driscolls-global-action-sep-29-2018.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
The National Democratic Independent Farm Workers Union (SINDJA) is calling upon all sister organizations to participate in the International Global Action against the transnational corporation Driscoll's — one of the most exploitive agricultural companies in the San Quintín Valley, Baja California. Workers are demanding:
  1. Freedom to unionize
  2. Collective contract with SINDJA
  3. No more sexual harassment
  4. Daycare centers
  5. Fair wages
Driscoll's, and the companies which supply them berries, such as BerryMex, Moramex, Santo Domingo, Martín Reyes, Munguia, etc, besides paying miserable wages, they deny unions free access to their employees. In contrary, all their workers that organize or affiliate with another independent union are fired. And also workers are only hired under the condition that they are not affiliated with the Regional Confederation of Mexican Workers (CROM).

For this and many more abuses, we invite everyone to shout with one united voice, on September 29.

BOYCOTT DRISCOLL'S
BOYCOTT DRISCOLL'S
https://elenemigocomun.net/2018/09/boycott...
§¡Boicot Driscoll’s! Día de Acción Global el 29 de septiembre, 2018
by El Enemigo Común Friday Sep 21st, 2018 3:47 PM
¡Boicot Driscoll’s! Día de Acción Global el 29 de septiembre, 2018
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/09/21/18817689.php
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 31.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code