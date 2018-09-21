From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: International | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers | Womyn
Boycott Driscoll’s! Global Action on September 29, 2018
The National Democratic Independent Farm Workers Union (SINDJA) is calling upon all sister organizations to participate in the Global Day of Action against Driscoll's.
original image (1536x2048)
The National Democratic Independent Farm Workers Union (SINDJA) is calling upon all sister organizations to participate in the International Global Action against the transnational corporation Driscoll's — one of the most exploitive agricultural companies in the San Quintín Valley, Baja California. Workers are demanding:
For this and many more abuses, we invite everyone to shout with one united voice, on September 29.
BOYCOTT DRISCOLL'S
BOYCOTT DRISCOLL'S
- Freedom to unionize
- Collective contract with SINDJA
- No more sexual harassment
- Daycare centers
- Fair wages
For this and many more abuses, we invite everyone to shout with one united voice, on September 29.
BOYCOTT DRISCOLL'S
BOYCOTT DRISCOLL'S
§¡Boicot Driscoll’s! Día de Acción Global el 29 de septiembre, 2018
¡Boicot Driscoll’s! Día de Acción Global el 29 de septiembre, 2018
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/09/21/18817689.php
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/09/21/18817689.php
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network