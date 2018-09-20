From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop The Racist Terror Against City Workers! SF City Workers Speak Out At BOS Meeting
A San Francisco City and County Board Of Supervisors Audit hearing was held on 9/19/18 about the systemic racism and discrimination in the city. Over 100 city workers including dozens of San Francisco African-American workers spoke out about the blatant racist attacks, workplace bullying, illegal terminations and systemic discrimination that they face.
original image (1200x800)
STOP The Racist Terror Against City Workers! SF City Workers Speak Out At BOS Meeting
https://youtu.be/IkoYXzKO_so
Over 100 San Francisco city workers rallied and spoke out on 9/19/18 against the blatant racist terror, workplace bullying and terminations against African American and other minority workers by their managers and the SF Department of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan. The hearing was called after rank and file city workers protested about these racist tactics union busting tactics of city managers. The San Francisco Labor Council also passed a resolution against the illegal removal of SEIU 1021 Potrero Health Center steward Cheryl Thornton who was also a whistleblower and was opposing the gentrification and privatization of the centers by the City. They forced the San Francisco Board Of Supervisors to have formal Audit hearing on discriminatory practices by the City and County of San Francisco. The city has also paid out tens of millions of dollars for settlements for illegal discrimination and harassment and millions for attorney fees while the same managers and executives are promoted by Micki Callahan and the Mayors of San Francisco. The city executives and managers are also pushing to privatize and outsource thousands of jobs at SF General Hospital and other city departments in order to break the unions and increase the profiteering by the billionaires who really run San Francisco.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§SFCC Director Of Human Resources Micki Callahan At BOS Audit Hearing
San Francisco City and County Director of Human Resources Micki Callahan said the City is doing well defending African American workers despite the testimony of many of these workers about blatant racism and retaliation
original image (4032x3024)
Callahan and her team were exposed by the many specific accounts of racism and discriminatory treatment by CCSF managers backed up personally by her and DHR.
