STOP The Racist Terror Against City Workers! SF City Workers Speak Out At BOS MeetingOver 100 San Francisco city workers rallied and spoke out on 9/19/18 against the blatant racist terror, workplace bullying and terminations against African American and other minority workers by their managers and the SF Department of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan. The hearing was called after rank and file city workers protested about these racist tactics union busting tactics of city managers. The San Francisco Labor Council also passed a resolution against the illegal removal of SEIU 1021 Potrero Health Center steward Cheryl Thornton who was also a whistleblower and was opposing the gentrification and privatization of the centers by the City. They forced the San Francisco Board Of Supervisors to have formal Audit hearing on discriminatory practices by the City and County of San Francisco. The city has also paid out tens of millions of dollars for settlements for illegal discrimination and harassment and millions for attorney fees while the same managers and executives are promoted by Micki Callahan and the Mayors of San Francisco. The city executives and managers are also pushing to privatize and outsource thousands of jobs at SF General Hospital and other city departments in order to break the unions and increase the profiteering by the billionaires who really run San Francisco.Additional media:Production of Labor Video Project