top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent Media View other events for the week of 9/23/2018
Dystopia Down Under: Stare Into The Lights My Pretties/iRony
Date Sunday September 23
Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens/ Oakland Privacy Committee
Emailliberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
Join Oakland Privacy for two award-winning Australian films about our dystopian techno-state. Cosponsored by Liberated Lens Film Collective.

Doors open at 5:30pm
Program starts at 6pm

iRony, directed by then 19-year old Radheya Jegatheya, is an 8 minute animated film exploring the relationship between human and technology .... told from the perspective of a phone. The hand drawn animated film is based on a poem by the director which won 2 national poetry awards in Australia and has received 14 "Best of" awards in film festivals around the globe.

Stare Into The Lights My Pretties, directed by Jordan Brown, investigates questions of how did we get here and who benefits to form a critical view of technological escalation driven by rapacious and pervasive corporate interests.

free snacks and popcorn
$5, NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)
sm_stareintothelightsmypretties_posteroc.jpg
original image (1024x640)
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 20th, 2018 12:21 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
no one turned away?DebbieFriday Sep 21st, 2018 9:04 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 31.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code