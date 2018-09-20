From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Dystopia Down Under: Stare Into The Lights My Pretties/iRony
|Sunday September 23
|6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland, CA
|Screening
|Liberated Lens/ Oakland Privacy Committee
|liberatedlens [at] omnicommons.org
Join Oakland Privacy for two award-winning Australian films about our dystopian techno-state. Cosponsored by Liberated Lens Film Collective.
Doors open at 5:30pm
Program starts at 6pm
iRony, directed by then 19-year old Radheya Jegatheya, is an 8 minute animated film exploring the relationship between human and technology .... told from the perspective of a phone. The hand drawn animated film is based on a poem by the director which won 2 national poetry awards in Australia and has received 14 "Best of" awards in film festivals around the globe.
Stare Into The Lights My Pretties, directed by Jordan Brown, investigates questions of how did we get here and who benefits to form a critical view of technological escalation driven by rapacious and pervasive corporate interests.
free snacks and popcorn
$5, NOTAFLOF (no one turned away for lack of funds)
original image (1024x640)
