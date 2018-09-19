



Here is more information about the murder:

https://oaklandnorth.net/2017/11/09/protestors-demand-answers-to-death-of-man-tased-by-oakland-police/ On September 27 it will be one year since OPD brutally murdered Marcellus Toney, a Black man who had gotten into a car accident. We will meet to honor his memory and provide support to his wife.Here is more information about the murder:

