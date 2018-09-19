From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Vigil for Marcellus Toney
|Thursday September 27
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Foothill Blvd and 41st Ave, Oakland
|Vigil/Ritual
|Anti Police-Terror Project
|aptpinfo [at] gmail.com
On September 27 it will be one year since OPD brutally murdered Marcellus Toney, a Black man who had gotten into a car accident. We will meet to honor his memory and provide support to his wife.
Here is more information about the murder:
https://oaklandnorth.net/2017/11/09/protestors-demand-answers-to-death-of-man-tased-by-oakland-police/
original image (1024x652)
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/
