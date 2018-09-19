From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Wednesday Sep 19th, 2018

Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus are considering making mutually beneficial trade and commerce with the Pan African Diaspora a higher priority. Fred Jordan and the African Consortium are helping to lead the way showcasing the past, present and future of the City of San Francisco as an example for the world.





2018 Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week celebrates the contributions, rich cultural diversity and heritage of our Pan African Diaspora, while showcasing the African Founding Father of California who helped establish the City/County of San Francisco.



Within our California State Capitol, the inaugural Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week will connect events in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, home of the African Union to Washington D.C., African Heritage Month in our nation’s capitol and showcase new opportunity within our California State Capitol, in Sacramento.



Come and experience a new beginning at our informational briefing where confirmed speakers Fred Jordan, Chair, African Consortium, Fahizah Alim, Deputy Director of Communications – Department of Fair Employment and Housing, Dr. Ernest Uwazie, CSUS, African Center for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Edrine Ddungu, President, Interfaith Council of Greater Sacramento, Brenda Brumfield, Sister Cities International, CA State Representative, Aubry Stone, President, California Black Chamber of Commerce, Angela DeShields, Spiritual Life Chairperson, Al Washington, Executive Director, Africa USA Chamber of Commerce and our featured honored guest Massamba Diop, Senegelese Master Drummer, as featured in the blockbuster movie Black Panther will share a positive way forward.



Together, we will expand awareness and broader participation at our 8th Annual Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference, September 27-29, 2018, Los Angeles, CA that is designed to expand U.S. based public/private coalitions to develop and implement policies, strategies for multilateral economic development, direct foreign investment throughout the African Union and the Pan African Diaspora.



Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus are considering making mutually beneficial trade and commerce with the Pan African Diaspora a higher priority.



Master Drummer and African Storyteller, Massamba Diop is our honored guest and featured performer showcasing his distinctive talking drums that are highlighted throughout the blockbuster movie, Black Panther.



His dedication and ongoing work sharing the importance of authentic Pan African cultural exchange at local Sacramento public schools best demonstrates one of the reasons Sacramento was selected as the host city for the 2019 Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference.



The Sacramento region is home to over 25,000 African born residents and over 150,000 residents who represent diverse cultures from throughout the Pan African Diaspora.



Together, we are embracing our rich Sacramento Pan African cultural heritage that enriches the social fabric of our community through high education attainment and strong entrepreneurial drive. Long before the founding of the City of Sacramento in 1849, both enslaved and free pioneers of Pan African ancestry have significantly contributed to the economic diversity and vitality of the Sacramento region.