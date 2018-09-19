70,000 farm workers in the valley of San Quintin, Baja California have been waging intermittent strikes and organizing mass mobilizations since March 2015 demanding an increase in their daily wage, an 8 hour work day (instead of 12 hours), healthcare, overtime pay and vacation days and the legal recognition of their independent union and the signing of a collective bargaining agreement.



These farm workers pick strawberries, tomatoes and other fruit primarily for export into the US market via the label of Driscoll's through its Mexican subsidiary BerryMex.



They earn as little as $7/per day and are subject to sexual abuse, pesticide poisoning and the company utilizes child labor.



This Saturday September 29th Join the "International Global Action" and spread the word to #BoycottDriscolls everywhere.



Consumers from all over the world will be supporting this action and entering the markets to talk with more consumers and tell them:



• Driscoll's Strawberries are not purchased until human rights are respected through the signing of a collective bargaining agreement signed with our Independent National Union of Agricultural Laborers (SINDJA).



• Driscoll's Raspberries are not purchased until there is security and affiliation to the IMSS within the agricultural fields.



• Driscoll's Blackberries are not bought until the labor rights of the Agricultural Laborers are respected.



• Driscoll's Blueberries are not bought until the Laborers enjoy the basic rights within the fields and in general all this is reflected in a real work contract with the SINDJA.



For all this, #BoycottDriscolls continues and will not be finished until all the above is agreed and respected ...



Long live Justice! Long live freedom of association!



#BoycottDriscolls

original image (671x671)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1787695962... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 19th, 2018 4:57 PM