top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Labor & Workers | Media Activism & Independent Media View other events for the week of 9/27/2018
Book talk: The Global Imagination of 1968: Revolution and Counterrevolution
Date Thursday September 27
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Sierra 2 Center, Room 9, 2791 24th Street, Sacramento, CA (between Castro Way and 4th Ave.)
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEllen Schwartz
Emailinfo [at] marxistschool.org
Phone916 835-4330
Meet author George Katsiaficas, who will discuss his new book The Global Imagination of 1968: Revolution and Counterrevolution (PM Press) on the global uprising of 1968 and European social movements. A Q&A will follow his talk.
fall_katsifiacas.jpg
For more event information:
http://marxistschool.com/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 19th, 2018 2:27 PM
§
by Ellen Schwartz Wednesday Sep 19th, 2018 2:27 PM
fall_katsifiacas_20book.jpg
http://marxistschool.com/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 31.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code