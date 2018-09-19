From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Book talk: The Global Imagination of 1968: Revolution and Counterrevolution
|Thursday September 27
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Sierra 2 Center, Room 9, 2791 24th Street, Sacramento, CA (between Castro Way and 4th Ave.)
|Speaker
|Ellen Schwartz
|info [at] marxistschool.org
|916 835-4330
Meet author George Katsiaficas, who will discuss his new book The Global Imagination of 1968: Revolution and Counterrevolution (PM Press) on the global uprising of 1968 and European social movements. A Q&A will follow his talk.
http://marxistschool.com/
