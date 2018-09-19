From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Rally To Legalize Psychedelic Medicine / Nude Summer Of Love Parade by Gypsy Taub

Wednesday Sep 19th, 2018 12:29 AM The very first in human history (as far as we know) rally to legalize psychedelic medicine was followed by our 3rd annual Nude Summer of Love Parade. It took place in San Francisco on August 19, 2018.

original image (4608x3456)



http://www.mynakedtruth.tv/2018/08/nude-summer-of-love-parade-sunday-august-19-11-am-jane-warner-plaza/



The very first in human history (as far as we know) rally to legalize psychedelic medicine was followed by our 3rd annual Nude Summer of Love Parade. It took place in San Francisco on August 19, 2018. The parade marched from the Castro to the Haight. Gypsy Taub made a speech about her own experience with psychedelic medicine, and about the benefits of psychedelics. The reason they are illegal has to nothing to do with public health nor safety and has everything to do with psychedelics being a threat to the war machine. Next rally and nude love parade are scheduled for Saturday, September 29th @ 11 am in front of City Hall in San Francisco. More info at



The very fist in human history rally to legalize psychedelic medicine took place in San Francisco August 19th and was followed by our 3rd annual Nude Summer of Love Parade. The rally was dedicated to Jerry Garcia.



Watch the video here:



https://vimeo.com/289822317



GYPSY TAUB’S SPEECH AT THE RALLY TO LEGALIZE PSYCHEDELIC MEDICINE AND NUDE SUMMER OF LOVE PARADE:



Dear friends,



My name is Gypsy Taub. You can find me on the web at



Thank you so much for coming today to our Nude Summer of Love Parade!



This parade is taking place shortly after the birthday of Jerry Garcia, the leader of the Grateful Dead band and one of the greatest healers of all times.



Today we celebrate the life, the music and the legacy of Jerry Garcia, the Grateful Dead and the Summer of Love.



The 60-s were a very special time in history. Truly a mystery to this day, they were filled with hope, love, freedom, passion, beauty, communion with nature, unity, spiritual yearning and deeper compassion.



They were filled with rebellion, with important lessons and timeless wisdom. They brought sweeping change in all areas of life, especially in the areas of spirituality and personal freedom.



These changes were brought about through music and art, through protest and civil movements, through organizing and sharing. They focused on personal growth and community. They brought us all together in ways that no one could have ever dreamed of in the past.



One of the most powerful and essential healers of the 60-s was the psychedelic medicine. Along with music, psychedelics played the most important role in the unprecedented shift of consciousness, in the birthing of the new spirituality that had never been before.



For those of you who are new to this subject psychedelics are sacred plants or plant based mind-altering medicines that produce no addiction and cause no harm to the body. Some of the most well-known ones are magic mushrooms, LSD, MDMA or ecstasy, DMT, ayahuasca, ibogaine, salvia, peyote, San Pedro and many more.



Despite the fact that psychedelics are not addictive and do not harm the human body in any way, and despite the fact that there is ample evidence of therapeutic and medicinal properties that they exhibit, almost all psychedelics are illegal in the United States.



Thankfully, that never stopped me from taking them.



I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for psychedelics. These sacred medicines didn’t just save my life, they literally saved my soul.



I was raped and tortured as an infant and as a young child. Subsequently my life was filled with fear, pain, shame and confusion. It took me over 20 years of therapy to get my memories. It was psychedelic medicine that allowed me not only to heal myself but to heal many others.



I run a healing clinic and a rehab for street kids in Mexico. It is called Jerry Garcia Family Healing Clinic.



I use psychedelic medicine to treat addiction and depression. I work with about a dozen kids from the age of 8 to the age of 19. Almost all of them were smoking meth and all were sniffing glue when we first met about a year and a half ago.



After combined few months of psychedelic therapy no one smokes meth and almost everyone has quit glue. The few kids that are still using glue have greatly reduced their use. Anxiety has decreased tremendously.



One of my patients Ramon was autistic when we first met. He was terrified of everything and almost never spoke. After a few of our visits to Mexico and a combined few months of psychedelic therapy Ramon’s autism is almost gone. He used to be a scared repressed kid whom no one ever noticed. He is now a beautiful charming young man with a radiant smile.



Like anything powerful psychedelics need to be treated with respect and used in special therapeutic settings with the purpose of healing.



Anything that is healing and anything that is powerful needs to be respected and used with caution.



But that doesn’t mean that psychedelics should be illegal.



Many people drive irresponsibly not only causing harm to themselves but to many innocent people as well. Does that mean that driving should be illegal?



Many people drink irresponsibly. Does that mean that alcohol should be illegal? We have already tried it before.



The reality is that many people will still consume what they want to consume. They will just have to get it on the black market. And that increases the dangers tremendously. There were recently a number of deaths due to black market distribution of fake LSD. This would have never happened had LSD been legal. These deaths were not caused by LSD, they were caused by prohibition.



Another problem is that because psychedelics are illegal it is very hard to get any legitimate education on how to take them safely and with maximum benefit for the soul and body.



Once they become legalized there will be clinics and other legal places where experienced guides and doctors will be available to the general public to have safe and therapeutic experiences. Trainings and education will be much easier to provide to those who want to facilitate this kind of healing and all of us will have full access to these powerful medicines that our society needs so desperately.



Psychedelic medicine has been used for eons of time all over the world.

The cultural revolution of the 60-s brought a reemergence of indigenous nature-based spirituality in the Western World where the psychedelic tradition of the past was violently suppressed and ripped away from the people of Europe.



It was exterminated in the most cruel sadistic ways by the child rapists and the mass murderers otherwise known as the Catholic Church.



Natural healers were labeled as witches and burned in front of their own children. Anyone who refused to become a mental slave to their so-called religion was tortured or murdered. Genocide was committed on mass scale.



Those were the criminals who robbed us of our connection with nature, of our sacred ceremonies that empowered us and opened doors to direct communication with the divine. Those were the criminals who banned psychedleic medicine and destroyed all record of its use.



Those were the criminals who used guilt and fear to control our souls and minds. They convinced us that we were incapable of having our own connection with God. They convinced us that we had no right to decide for ourselves how and what to believe, that we had no right to use sacred plants to heal our souls and bodies.



During the renaissance of psychedelic spirituality in the 60-s the same criminals, the same child raping mass murderers became threatened by its power. This time they were wearing a different hat. However, the government of the United Stated that assasinated Kennedy and mass murdered people in Vietman has always been closely connected with the religious right.



Psychedelics threaten the very fabric of totalitarian tyranny that had always relied on fear and confusion.



Psychedelics wake people up and cultivate compassion and responsibility for one’s actions. They empower and inspire, they help people see the truth.



It is much harder for an illegitimate corrupt government to lead the blind masses to their own doom when the masses are no longer blind. .



Let’s make no mistake, psychedleics are not banned because of their danger to health and society. Psychedelics are banned because they are and have always been a huge threat to the New World Order.



Psychedelics heal every possible mental and emotional disorder. They cure addiction to hard drugs and pharmaceutical poisons, to alcohol and cigarettes. They heal migraine headaches, autism, depression, Parkinson’s disease, PTSD, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, epilepsy, obsessive-compulsive disorder, chronic pains etc etc, the list goes on and on.



Sacred plants come as allies, as spirit guides to assist us on our spiritual quest, to facilitate communication with higher consciousness. They free us from the constraints and the lies of the ego and allow us to honestly feel our true emotions, good and bad.



They allow our minds to connect with our hearts, they helps us integrate our thoughts and feelings. They help us heal childhood trauma, to gain clarity and vision.



We live in very challenging times. Sometimes it seems like darkness will consume humanity entirely.



And as tempting as it is to blame Trump and Putin for the pain and the turmoil, the deeper truth is that the outside world is but a reflection of our internal mental and emotional state.



We don’t just need a new president, we don’t just need an election and immigration reform. We don’t just need solutions to environmental devastation. The world literally needs to be reborn. And that kind of global transformation is only possible through a total spiritual transformation.



We as the human race are standing at the brink of a nightmare or a dream. It is up to us what we will choose to create.



We all want to be happy. We all want to be free. We all want to be loved.



We are all imprisoned by pain, shame and fear. We need healing in order to transform the nightmare into a dream.



We need healing at the core level of our very beings, at the very core of our souls.



Traditional methods are not working. We are running out of time. We need a revolutionary change in our approach to healing.



<object type="application/x-shockwave-flash" width="480" height="360" data="https://www.indybay.org/js/flowplayer/FlowPlayer.swf"> <param name="movie" value="https://www.indybay.org/js/flowplayer/FlowPlayer.swf" /> <param name="quality" value="high" /><param name="bgcolor" value="#000000" /><param name="allowFullScreen" value="true" /><param name="flashvars" value="config={videoFile:'https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/09/19/summer-of-love-2018.wmv_preview_.flv',splashImageFile:'https://www.indybay.org/im/playButton-640x360.png',loop:false,autoPlay:false,autoBuffering:false,bufferLength:5,initialScale:'fit'}" /> <p>Your browser is not able to display this multimedia content.</p></object>

Download Video (412.6mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:

Gypsy Taub making a speech, with Nebo Gonzalez (on left), Inti Gonzalez (on right).

Jerry Garcia wall in the Haight

Jerry Garcia Wall in the Haight

Jerry Garcia Wall in the Haight

the officers who provided police escort for us were amazingly kind and supportive of our event