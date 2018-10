Keith McHenry of Food Not Bombs and Barbara Brust of Consider the Homeless speak on California AB-2178, which would impose new restrictions on individuals and community groups that share free meals.

(audio 30:00)Jerry Brown has until September 30 to sign the bill, or not. Homeless advocates urge Californians to call Governor Jerry Brown now to demand he veto AB-2178. A Rude Awakening is an in-depth look at community affairs on a local, national and international level, with interviews and commentary. Hosted by Sabrina Jacobs.