Keith McHenry & Barbara Brust on AB2178's Restrictions on Sharing Free Meals with the Poor
by A Rude Awakening
Monday Sep 17th, 2018 4:28 PM
Keith McHenry of Food Not Bombs and Barbara Brust of Consider the Homeless speak on California AB-2178, which would impose new restrictions on individuals and community groups that share free meals.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (20.6mb)
(audio 30:00)

Jerry Brown has until September 30 to sign the bill, or not. Homeless advocates urge Californians to call Governor Jerry Brown now to demand he veto AB-2178.


A Rude Awakening is an in-depth look at community affairs on a local, national and international level, with interviews and commentary. Hosted by Sabrina Jacobs.
https://kpfa.org/episode/a-rude-awakening-...
