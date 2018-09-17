From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Keith McHenry & Barbara Brust on AB2178's Restrictions on Sharing Free Meals with the Poor
Keith McHenry of Food Not Bombs and Barbara Brust of Consider the Homeless speak on California AB-2178, which would impose new restrictions on individuals and community groups that share free meals.
Listen now:
Download Audio (20.6mb)
(audio 30:00)
Jerry Brown has until September 30 to sign the bill, or not. Homeless advocates urge Californians to call Governor Jerry Brown now to demand he veto AB-2178.
