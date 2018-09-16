From the Open-Publishing Calendar

At the Forefront of Global Climate Action Summit Sept. 13 Protest by R. Stevens text, Terry Scussel photos

Sunday Sep 16th, 2018 7:45 PM

Photos of some of the people and organizations involved in protesting at the entrance of the Global Climate Action Summit hosted by Governor Brown in San Francisco.

Photos may be reproduced by not-for-profits, please credit the photographer, Terry Scussel.

Demonstrators angry at politicians lacking the ambition to quickly phase out fossil fuels protested at the Global Climate Action Summit hosted by Governor Brown in San Francisco. A primary goal of the demonstrators was to draw attention to social inequity in a polluted world.



Some of the groups involved in the final demonstration of a week of actions included Sky Protectors, Queer Revolution to Save the Planet, and 1000 Grandmothers, along with children, street theater performers, and indigenous rights activists.



Protesters addressed climate change, economic inequality, the housing crisis, increased criminalization, and attacks on immigrant communities. Gladys Limon, executive director of the California Environmental Justice Alliance, said that "all these challenges are driven by systemic devaluation of the lives of people of color and choosing profit over people and the planet".