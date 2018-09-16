top
Heavy Police Presence at Global Climate Action Summit September 13, Two Arrested
by R. Stevens text, Terry Scussel photos
Sunday Sep 16th, 2018 7:21 PM
Photos of police pushing protesters and detaining two demonstrators in front of the entrance to the Global Action Climate Summit on September 13 in San Francisco. Photos may be reproduced by not-for-profit organizations, please credit Terry Scussel.
sm_climterryscusselpopushhard.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Several hundred protesters filled streets near the Global Climate Action Summit, blocking entrances to the Moscone Center conference hall on September 13.

Two people were arrested. Demonstrators took over the street which substantially disrupted entrance into the GCAS venue.

The action was led by and in solidarity with indigenous and frontline communities protecting the earth. The Global Climate Action Summit, hosted by Governor Brown, was designed to celebrate climate achievements and encourage more action. However, because Governor Brown continues to protect billion-dollar dirty oil corporations that actively seek to undermine the necessary change, demonstrators brought their protest to the forefront of the event.
§Arrested
by R. Stevens text, Terry Scussel photos
sm_climterryscusseldetained.jpg
original image (3150x2099)
§police presence
by R. Stevens text, Terry Scussel photos
sm_climterryscusselpopresence.jpg
original image (3147x2100)
§police presence
by R. Stevens text, Terry Scussel photos
sm_climterryscusselpotop.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§push
by R. Stevens text, Terry Scussel photos
sm_climterryscusselpopushback.jpg
original image (3150x1854)
§police cars lined up ready to roar
by R. Stevens text, Terry Scussel photos
sm_climterryscusselpocars.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
