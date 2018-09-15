From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Saturday Sep 15th, 2018 2:57 AM SEIU 1021 SF Potrero Hill Health Center steward Cheryl Thornton is a whistleblower and has been fighting to defend the clinic against racism and gentrification. The city is planning to close the community clinics down in their privatization drive. She talks about the frame-up against her and also others discuss the racist attack on African American workers and ethnic cleansing in San Francisco.

These interviews were done on September 12, 2018.



The Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting





Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout

Stop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl Thornton

SEIU 1021 San Francisco CCSF DPH Potero Hill Health Center worker Cheryl Thornton was improperly removed from her job after whistleblowing and fighting for the patients. She also was challenging the gentrification and threats of closure of the community health center. As part of the SEIU 1021 grievance procedure she went to a STEP 3 and she discussed the issues around this retaliation along with Brenda Barros, SEIU 1021 SF General Chapter president and Roxie Lew Harris of the Potrero Hill Neighborhood Center Advisory Board.





The City and County of San Francisco is still trying to justify the illegal retaliation and discrimination against SEIU 1021 Potrero Health steward Cheryl Thornton.

The systemic racism in San Francisco continues under an African American mayor London Breed. Despite blatant racist workplace bullying and systemic purging of African American city workers the new Mayor London Breed is continuing to allow the attacks. She refuses to put Cheryl Thornton back to work at the Potrero Hill Health Center.





The San Francisco capitalist Democratic Party politicians continue to attack the community health centers in San Francisco which they want to privatize as they gentrify San Francisco. The mayor and the Supervisors have continued to push and allow privatization of public housing and also the use of HR director Micki Callahan to harass and terrorize African American and other city workers and whistleblowers.