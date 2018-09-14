From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Who Owns California 2018: Big Oil and the Western States Petroleum Association
Most of the news coverage by mainstream and alternative media of Jerry Brown's Global Climate Action Summit from September 12 to 14 and the big protests by indigenous and front line communities against Jerry Brown's policies of carbon trading and expanding oil drilling in California has neglected one huge issue: Big Oil and the Western State's Petroleum Association's grip on CA politics.
It's hard to report on the subservience of Jerry Brown and other politicians to the fossil fuel industry agenda without discussing how Big Oil & WSPA have captured the regulators, including so-called "marine protection" in California. The capture of the regulators by the regulated is the deep, chilling story that many journalists & NGOs are afraid to discuss.
In order to better educate the media and the public about why things are the way they are in California politics now, I am sharing an expanded and revised version of a short presentation that I made on June 14 along with four other panelists at a Poor Peoples Campaign (PPC) teach-in entitled: “This Is What Money Buys: Who Controls California?" in Sacramento. For more information about the PPC, go to the national website at: http://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org
Photo of direct action by indigenous climate justice advocates in front of the Moscone Center in San Francisco on September 13. Photo by Dan Bacher.
