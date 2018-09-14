From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Be the Change, Be the Refuge: Cultivating Self Love and Collective Liberation lyla [at] eastbaymeditation.org)

Friday Sep 14th, 2018 3:55 PM by East Bay Meditation Center

In such challenging times, how can we practice self care and also cultivate collective liberation? Join us for a visionary evening with renowned meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Spring Washam who will be discussing how to forge a path of resistance, resilience and love on Friday, September 28th at First Church Berkeley in benefit of East Bay Meditation Center.



East Bay Meditation Center (eastbaymeditation.org) invites you to an evening with renowned meditation teachers Sharon Salzberg and Spring Washam, with a musical offering by Kevin Kihara, to benefit the East Bay Meditation Center.



Be The Change, Be The Refuge: Cultivating Self Love and Collective Liberation

7pm on Friday, September 28

First Church Berkeley, CA

** This event is wheelchair accessible and ASL interpreted

*** Sliding Scale tickets- $20-$150

***** More info and tickets here: bethechangebetherefuge.eventbrite.com

