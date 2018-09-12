



Interested in volunteering (planning or help day-of) or tabling as a community organization? Sign up at



RSVP on Facebook event page to get event updates and additional lantern-making sessions!



Project supported by the Asian Pacific Fund, and through general support to OACC from The San Francisco Foundation, the City of Oakland, and the City of Oakland Cultural Funding Program.

Join the Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC) and partners as we celebrate International Day of Peace (this year marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights) featuring lantern-making, moment of silence and meditation for peace, non-partisan voter registration, pedal-powered sound system, and presentations featuring Tacuma King and Sun Drummers of United Africa Ensemble, Emeryville Taiko, Intertribal Friendship House All Nations Drum and Youth Dancers, and more to be announced. Free.Interested in volunteering (planning or help day-of) or tabling as a community organization? Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/PLVolunteer RSVP on Facebook event page to get event updates and additional lantern-making sessions!Project supported by the Asian Pacific Fund, and through general support to OACC from The San Francisco Foundation, the City of Oakland, and the City of Oakland Cultural Funding Program.



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-oakland-... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 12th, 2018 10:06 AM