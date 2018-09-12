From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 9/23/2018
|A Time to Rise: The Fight Against Dictatorship in the Philippines, Then and Now
|Date
|Sunday September 23
|Time
|3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th Street
#290
Oakland, CA 94607
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|
On the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines and the launch of A Time to Rise: Collective Memoirs of the Union of Democratic Filipinos (Katipunan ng mga Demokratikong Pilipino, KDP), former KDP members share stories about the 15-year campaign to bring down dictator Ferdinand Marcos and reflect on the current threat to democracy in the Philippines under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. The program features Cindy Domingo, Co-editor, A Time to Rise; Geline Avila, National Council, Akbayan Party-List; and Edwin Batongbacal, Friends of Akbayan, USA. Moderator: Lillian Galedo.
original image (710x522)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 12th, 2018 10:03 AM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-time-to-ris...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network