On the 46th anniversary of the declaration of martial law in the Philippines and the launch of A Time to Rise: Collective Memoirs of the Union of Democratic Filipinos (Katipunan ng mga Demokratikong Pilipino, KDP), former KDP members share stories about the 15-year campaign to bring down dictator Ferdinand Marcos and reflect on the current threat to democracy in the Philippines under the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte. The program features Cindy Domingo, Co-editor, A Time to Rise; Geline Avila, National Council, Akbayan Party-List; and Edwin Batongbacal, Friends of Akbayan, USA. Moderator: Lillian Galedo.



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-time-to-ris... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 12th, 2018 10:03 AM