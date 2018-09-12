From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Forgotten Heroes of the Delano Grape Strike and United Farm Workers
|Date
|Sunday September 16
|Time
|5:00 PM - 1:00 AM
|Location Details
|
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th Street
#290
Oakland, CA 94607
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Asian Cultural Center
|
Film screening of “Delano Manongs: Forgotten Heroes of the United Farm Workers”; readings from the novel A Village in the Fields; and a rare display of photographs taken during the 1965-70 grape strike and boycott. The discussion will be hosted by Cynthia Bonta and feature filmmaker Marissa Aroy, author Patty Enrado, and photojournalists Gil Ortiz and David Bacon. This program highlights the Filipino-American contribution to the farm labor movement and pays tribute to the sacrifices that Filipino immigrant farm workers made to bring justice to the fields.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 12th, 2018 10:01 AM
