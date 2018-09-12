top
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
Forgotten Heroes of the Delano Grape Strike and United Farm Workers
Date Sunday September 16
Time 5:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Location Details
Oakland Asian Cultural Center
388 9th Street
#290
Oakland, CA 94607
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorOakland Asian Cultural Center
Film screening of “Delano Manongs: Forgotten Heroes of the United Farm Workers”; readings from the novel A Village in the Fields; and a rare display of photographs taken during the 1965-70 grape strike and boycott. The discussion will be hosted by Cynthia Bonta and feature filmmaker Marissa Aroy, author Patty Enrado, and photojournalists Gil Ortiz and David Bacon. This program highlights the Filipino-American contribution to the farm labor movement and pays tribute to the sacrifices that Filipino immigrant farm workers made to bring justice to the fields.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 12th, 2018 10:01 AM
