



As Whole Foods continues to exploit and kill millions of animals, we are occupying the Berkeley Whole Foods for an entire week from 7am until 10pm. We will be doing outreach, running workshops, playing music and taking nonviolent action together. We will end this week-long occupation on Saturday September, 29th with a dramatic demonstration. We will put pressure on Whole Foods to show us the farms and give customers the right to know!



"As an act of protest, occupation is a strategy often used by social movements and other forms of collective social action in order to take and hold public and symbolic spaces, buildings, critical infrastructure such as entrances to train stations, shopping centers, university buildings, squares, and parks."



Whole Foods claims to treat their animals humanely by following the “5 step Animal Welfare Rating.” But we know this is far from the truth. Our investigations inside their farms have found animals without access to food and water, hens rotting to death and turkeys so densely crowded in indoor sheds that they could not move.



On their website, Whole Foods claims to be committed to transparency, yet they’ve refused to talk to us when we asked them if they supply from factory farms. They went as far as arresting two nonviolent activists simply because they asked where Whole Foods animal products are coming from.



You can help us demand a response from Whole Foods by joining this nonviolent occupation!



WHERE: Telegraph Whole Foods



WHEN: September 23rd-September 29th



WEAR: Whatever you like!



ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include walking which will be done at a moderate pace. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email



WHO: Everyone welcome! If you're nervous about protesting, you can come observe or hold a sign quietly. All forms of participation are appreciated!



---



Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.



DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at



To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:



