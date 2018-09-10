David Cox and Molly Hankwitz, as Bivoulab, retrieve the absolutely essential 20th Century moment that is Paris, May 68 in their In Memorium Futuri, an hour séance/screening on Situationist cinema and its echoes off the Parisian cobblestones. Guy Debord, Michelle Bernstein, Maurice Lemaitre, and their many angry comrades were the catalysts for massive change in the West, largely through their literary and cinematic critiques of the Capitalist “Spectacle” and its destruction of everyday life. A multiplicity of excerpts are deployed in Bivoulab’s provocative talk, that bears on found-footage filmmaking, the urban “drift”, and even the present-day steamrolling of our own beloved City. ALSO: Elena Pardo’s El Otro Grito (The Other Scream), a 15-min. remembrance of the student massacre at the ’68 Mexico City Olympics. Ralph Diamant’s 16mm The Streets Belong to the People brings the global “Golden Jubilee” back home to the States, with his contemporaneous montage of Chicago street verité, barricade interviews, and a prescient Moog synth track. PLUS a march with William Burroughs, Allen Ginsburg, and Jean Genet at the Chicago DNC (from Frédéric ), Roger Flint’s Spangled Banner (music by the Grass Roots!), free bread and wine, and red roses.

