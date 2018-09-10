From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Womyn View other events for the week of 10/27/2018
|Other Cinema: WOMEN'S WORK: : SACHS/OLESKER’s WASHING + HAMMER’s DEREN +
|Date
|Saturday October 27
|Time
|8:30 PM - 10:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|ATA Gallery / Other Cinema 992 Valencia St. San Francisco, CA 94110
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Craig Baldwin/Other Cinema
|
We’re tickled pink to welcome back prodigal daughter Lynne Sachs, here with Lizzie Olesker to anchor a program on women’s labor, both manual and intellectual. Sachs shows her Carolee, Barbara, and Gunvor, about the ongoing cinema legacies of Ms. Schneemann, Hammer, and Nelson. That inspiring opener in fact leads us directly into a half-hour piece by the prolific Hammer, who HERSELF has honored another woman cultural worker of an earlier generation in Maya Deren’s Sink. With a soundtrack from Meredith Monk, Barbara’s cine-poem re-captures Maya’s concepts of light, space, and time via projections on her original bathroom sink(!) and the walls of her LA and NY homes. Then, Lynne and Lizzie’s The Washing Society shifts the focus to the physical labor in the neighborhood laundromat, a site rife with the history of service, and of immigration, in a disappearing public space.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 10th, 2018 1:05 PM
http://othercinema.com/calendar/index.html
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network