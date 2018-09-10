From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Slingshot issue #128 article Deadline & editing meeting
|Date
|Saturday September 22
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Location Details
|Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|slingshot collective
|
Article deadline is at 3 pm Saturday September 22 and everyone is invited to join the article editing process Saturday 3-6 and Sunday 3-9 pm.
Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, letters, review, etc. for issue #128, to be published in early October, 2018. Email slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your submission as an attachment please. Or you can drop it by and meet us.
Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — we suggest you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because we only come out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates.
http://slingshotcollective.org
