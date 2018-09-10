



SCHEDULE for FRIDAY, SEPT. 14TH



Extra day added for Global Climate Action Summit!



3:00 p.m. THE TORTOISE AND THE TAPIR @ YBCA

Haunted by images of empty water reservoirs in the Brazilian

southwest, Eliza Capai tries to understand the gigantic

constructions being built in the middle of Amazon forest,

including the imposing Bel Monte dam. Upstream, she finds a

spirited victory against hyrdo dam projects in neighboring Peru

led by Goldman Environmental Prize Winner Ruth Buendua.

Expected Guest: Director Eliza Capai



5:30 p.m. HAPPENING: A CLEAN ENERGY REVOLUTION @ YBCA

Filmmaker James Redford embarks on a colorful personal

journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs,

turns profts, and makes communities stronger and healthier

across the US. Pioneering clean energy solutions are revealed,

from Georgetown, TX to Buffalo, NY to Folsom, CA.

Expected Guests: Director James Redford; Producer Jill Tidman

With short: BIG BOOOM, Marat Narimanov, Russia, 2016, 4 min



8:00 p.m. TAWAI: A VOICE FROM THE FOREST @ YBCA

“Tawai” is the word the nomadic hunter-gatherers of Borneo use

to describe their inner feeling of connection to nature. In this

dreamy, philosophical and sociological look at life, explorer Bruce

Parry travels the world to learn from peoples living lives very

differently to our own.

Expected Guest: Director & film’s subject Bruce Parry

With short: NOW YOU SEE IT, Rebecca Manley, UK, 2017, 3 min



Ticket information:

--Some events FREE for everyone

--FREE for Youth & Students (with valid ID)

--Discounts for seniors/disabled patrons



FESTIVAL OVERALL



WHEN: until Sept. 14th



WHERE: Castro Theatre, Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,

and SF Public Libraries.



CLICK LINK FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE:



ABOUT



Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event

for films &discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening

compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts;

and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest

and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.



Green Film Fest 2018, September 6-14, is an official Affiliate Event of the

Global Climate Action Summit, bringing leaders from around the world to San Francisco

to support the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll have a vibrant line up of 55 new,

international films connecting a passionate audience with top documentary filmmakers,

environmental experts and campaigners.



We launch with a spectacular Opening Night at the Castro Theatre on September 6 and

also show films at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,

and SF Public Libraries.



OUR MISSION

San Francisco Green Film Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate

and connect communities through forward-thinking programs of environmental films,

dialogues, and action opportunities.



We aim to

--educate and inform the public about environmental threats and solutions by opening up high quality, relevant,

and factually accurate films from around the globe

--create transformative arts experiences for individuals to absorb

current environmental realities and envision our possible futures

--build collective power for environmental causes by bringing together

diverse people and communities to make connections and share ideas and actions

--grow diversity and inclusivity in the environmental movement by

designing programs that are inviting, affordable, and accessible to everyone

--effect environmental justice through programs that motivate audiences

