|Eco & Climate: 8th Annual Green Film Fest in San Francisco, through Sept 14th
|Date
|Friday September 14
|Time
|3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Location Details
|
San Francisco, CA
Castro Theatre: 429 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: 701 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Koret Auditorium at SF Main Public Library: 100 Larkin St. at Grove St., San Francisco, CA 94102
Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center: 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Green Film Fest of SF
|
8TH ANNUAL GREEN FILM FESTIVAL of SAN FRANCISCO
SCHEDULE for FRIDAY, SEPT. 14TH
Extra day added for Global Climate Action Summit!
3:00 p.m. THE TORTOISE AND THE TAPIR @ YBCA
Haunted by images of empty water reservoirs in the Brazilian
southwest, Eliza Capai tries to understand the gigantic
constructions being built in the middle of Amazon forest,
including the imposing Bel Monte dam. Upstream, she finds a
spirited victory against hyrdo dam projects in neighboring Peru
led by Goldman Environmental Prize Winner Ruth Buendua.
Expected Guest: Director Eliza Capai
5:30 p.m. HAPPENING: A CLEAN ENERGY REVOLUTION @ YBCA
Filmmaker James Redford embarks on a colorful personal
journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs,
turns profts, and makes communities stronger and healthier
across the US. Pioneering clean energy solutions are revealed,
from Georgetown, TX to Buffalo, NY to Folsom, CA.
Expected Guests: Director James Redford; Producer Jill Tidman
With short: BIG BOOOM, Marat Narimanov, Russia, 2016, 4 min
8:00 p.m. TAWAI: A VOICE FROM THE FOREST @ YBCA
“Tawai” is the word the nomadic hunter-gatherers of Borneo use
to describe their inner feeling of connection to nature. In this
dreamy, philosophical and sociological look at life, explorer Bruce
Parry travels the world to learn from peoples living lives very
differently to our own.
Expected Guest: Director & film’s subject Bruce Parry
With short: NOW YOU SEE IT, Rebecca Manley, UK, 2017, 3 min
Ticket information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/festival
--Some events FREE for everyone
--FREE for Youth & Students (with valid ID)
--Discounts for seniors/disabled patrons
FESTIVAL OVERALL
WHEN: until Sept. 14th
WHERE: Castro Theatre, Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,
and SF Public Libraries.
CLICK LINK FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/greenfilmfest/pages/818/attachments/original/1533245231/2018_SF_Green_Film_Festival_Program_for_web.pdf?1533245231
ABOUT
Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event
for films &discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening
compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts;
and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest
and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.
Green Film Fest 2018, September 6-14, is an official Affiliate Event of the
Global Climate Action Summit, bringing leaders from around the world to San Francisco
to support the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll have a vibrant line up of 55 new,
international films connecting a passionate audience with top documentary filmmakers,
environmental experts and campaigners.
We launch with a spectacular Opening Night at the Castro Theatre on September 6 and
also show films at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,
and SF Public Libraries.
OUR MISSION
San Francisco Green Film Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate
and connect communities through forward-thinking programs of environmental films,
dialogues, and action opportunities.
We aim to
--educate and inform the public about environmental threats and solutions by opening up high quality, relevant,
and factually accurate films from around the globe
--create transformative arts experiences for individuals to absorb
current environmental realities and envision our possible futures
--build collective power for environmental causes by bringing together
diverse people and communities to make connections and share ideas and actions
--grow diversity and inclusivity in the environmental movement by
designing programs that are inviting, affordable, and accessible to everyone
--effect environmental justice through programs that motivate audiences
to change attitudes, behaviors, and government and corporate practices.
For more event information:
https://www.greenfilmfest.org/festival
