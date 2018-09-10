From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Wednesday September 12
|Time
|3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Location Details
|
San Francisco, CA
Koret Auditorium at SF Main Public Library, 100 Larkin St. at Grove St.
Castro Theatre: 429 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: 701 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center: 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Green Film Fest of SF
|
8TH ANNUAL GREEN FILM FESTIVAL of SAN FRANCISCO
SCHEUDLE FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12th
3:00 p.m. Dusk Chorus – based on Fragments of Extinction @ YBCA
5:15 p.m. FOOD COOP @ YBCA
The Park Slope Food Coop, a food cooperative in the heart
of Brooklyn with 16,000 members, challenges both traditional
capitalism and the basis of food production and distribution
systems. The flm has spawned a movement in France, including
the opening of La Louve Coop in Paris last year.
Expected Guests: Director & Founder of La Louve Coop,
Tom Boothe; Producer Hernan Mazzeo
6:00 p.m. SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY, with Reel Science Challenge shorts @ SF Main Public Library
Walter Munk’s brilliant scientifc “failures” and pursuit of
daring exploration have changed the way we understand our
Blue Planet and literally helped save western civilization. His
work in oceanography pioneered our modern understanding
of tides, ocean circulation, and surf forecasting. Now, at age 96,
Walter is on a mission to research the unique flying Devil Rays
that bear his name.
Expected Guests: Director Eliana Alvarez Martinez
8:00 p.m. YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE: THE RISE OF THE GLOBAL YOUTH CLIMATE MOVEMENT @ YBCA
Slater was just 15 years old when she started Uuestioning her
local politicians about their inability to pass laws to protect the
environment. She soon took it upon herself to document their
eco efforts and growing movement on camera, traveling around
the globe on the front lines of climate change.
With short: FLY AWAY, Isaac King, Canada, 2017, 3 min
Ticket information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/festival
--Some events FREE for everyone
--FREE for Youth & Students (with valid ID)
--Discounts for seniors/disabled patrons
FESTIVAL OVERALL
WHEN: until Sept. 14th
WHERE: Castro Theatre, Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,
and SF Public Libraries.
CLICK LINK FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/greenfilmfest/pages/818/attachments/original/1533245231/2018_SF_Green_Film_Festival_Program_for_web.pdf?1533245231
ABOUT
Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event
for films &discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts;
and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest
and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.
Green Film Fest 2018, September 6-14, is an official Affiliate Event of the
Global Climate Action Summit, bringing leaders from around the world to San Francisco
to support the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll have a vibrant line up of 55 new,
international films connecting a passionate audience with top documentary filmmakers,
environmental experts and campaigners.
We launch with a spectacular Opening Night at the Castro Theatre on September 6 and
also show films at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,
and SF Public Libraries.
OUR MISSION
San Francisco Green Film Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and connect communities through forward-thinking programs of environmental films, dialogues, and action opportunities.
We aim to
--educate and inform the public about environmental threats and solutions by opening up high quality, relevant,
and factually accurate films from around the globe
--create transformative arts experiences for individuals to absorb
current environmental realities and envision our possible futures
--build collective power for environmental causes by bringing together
diverse people and communities to make connections and share ideas and actions
--grow diversity and inclusivity in the environmental movement by
designing programs that are inviting, affordable, and accessible to everyone
--effect environmental justice through programs that motivate audiences
to change attitudes, behaviors, and government and corporate practices.
For more event information:
https://www.greenfilmfest.org/festival
