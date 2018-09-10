



SCHEUDLE FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12th



3:00 p.m. Dusk Chorus – based on Fragments of Extinction @ YBCA



5:15 p.m. FOOD COOP @ YBCA

The Park Slope Food Coop, a food cooperative in the heart

of Brooklyn with 16,000 members, challenges both traditional

capitalism and the basis of food production and distribution

systems. The flm has spawned a movement in France, including

the opening of La Louve Coop in Paris last year.

Expected Guests: Director & Founder of La Louve Coop,

Tom Boothe; Producer Hernan Mazzeo



6:00 p.m. SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY, with Reel Science Challenge shorts @ SF Main Public Library

Walter Munk’s brilliant scientifc “failures” and pursuit of

daring exploration have changed the way we understand our

Blue Planet and literally helped save western civilization. His

work in oceanography pioneered our modern understanding

of tides, ocean circulation, and surf forecasting. Now, at age 96,

Walter is on a mission to research the unique flying Devil Rays

that bear his name.

Expected Guests: Director Eliana Alvarez Martinez



8:00 p.m. YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE: THE RISE OF THE GLOBAL YOUTH CLIMATE MOVEMENT @ YBCA

Slater was just 15 years old when she started Uuestioning her

local politicians about their inability to pass laws to protect the

environment. She soon took it upon herself to document their

eco efforts and growing movement on camera, traveling around

the globe on the front lines of climate change.

Expected Guests: Director Director & Founder of La Louve Coop,

Tom Boothe; Producer Hernan Mazzeo

With short: FLY AWAY, Isaac King, Canada, 2017, 3 min



Ticket information:

--Some events FREE for everyone

--FREE for Youth & Students (with valid ID)

--Discounts for seniors/disabled patrons



FESTIVAL OVERALL



WHEN: until Sept. 14th



WHERE: Castro Theatre, Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,

and SF Public Libraries.



CLICK LINK FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE:



ABOUT



Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event

for films &discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts;

and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest

and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.



Green Film Fest 2018, September 6-14, is an official Affiliate Event of the

Global Climate Action Summit, bringing leaders from around the world to San Francisco

to support the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll have a vibrant line up of 55 new,

international films connecting a passionate audience with top documentary filmmakers,

environmental experts and campaigners.



We launch with a spectacular Opening Night at the Castro Theatre on September 6 and

also show films at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,

and SF Public Libraries.



OUR MISSION

San Francisco Green Film Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and connect communities through forward-thinking programs of environmental films, dialogues, and action opportunities.



We aim to

--educate and inform the public about environmental threats and solutions by opening up high quality, relevant,

and factually accurate films from around the globe

--create transformative arts experiences for individuals to absorb

current environmental realities and envision our possible futures

--build collective power for environmental causes by bringing together

diverse people and communities to make connections and share ideas and actions

--grow diversity and inclusivity in the environmental movement by

designing programs that are inviting, affordable, and accessible to everyone

--effect environmental justice through programs that motivate audiences

to change attitudes, behaviors, and government and corporate practices. 8TH ANNUAL GREEN FILM FESTIVAL of SAN FRANCISCOSCHEUDLE FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 12th3:00 p.m. Dusk Chorus – based on Fragments of Extinction @ YBCA5:15 p.m. FOOD COOP @ YBCAThe Park Slope Food Coop, a food cooperative in the heartof Brooklyn with 16,000 members, challenges both traditionalcapitalism and the basis of food production and distributionsystems. The flm has spawned a movement in France, includingthe opening of La Louve Coop in Paris last year.Expected Guests: Director & Founder of La Louve Coop,Tom Boothe; Producer Hernan Mazzeo6:00 p.m. SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY, with Reel Science Challenge shorts @ SF Main Public LibraryWalter Munk’s brilliant scientifc “failures” and pursuit ofdaring exploration have changed the way we understand ourBlue Planet and literally helped save western civilization. Hiswork in oceanography pioneered our modern understandingof tides, ocean circulation, and surf forecasting. Now, at age 96,Walter is on a mission to research the unique flying Devil Raysthat bear his name.Expected Guests: Director Eliana Alvarez Martinez8:00 p.m. YOUTH UNSTOPPABLE: THE RISE OF THE GLOBAL YOUTH CLIMATE MOVEMENT @ YBCASlater was just 15 years old when she started Uuestioning herlocal politicians about their inability to pass laws to protect theenvironment. She soon took it upon herself to document theireco efforts and growing movement on camera, traveling aroundthe globe on the front lines of climate change.Expected Guests: Director Director & Founder of La Louve Coop,Tom Boothe; Producer Hernan MazzeoWith short: FLY AWAY, Isaac King, Canada, 2017, 3 minTicket information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/festival --Some events FREE for everyone--FREE for Youth & Students (with valid ID)--Discounts for seniors/disabled patronsFESTIVAL OVERALLWHEN: until Sept. 14thWHERE: Castro Theatre, Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,and SF Public Libraries.CLICK LINK FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/greenfilmfest/pages/818/attachments/original/1533245231/2018_SF_Green_Film_Festival_Program_for_web.pdf?1533245231 ABOUTLaunched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading eventfor films &discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts;and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Festand we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.Green Film Fest 2018, September 6-14, is an official Affiliate Event of theGlobal Climate Action Summit, bringing leaders from around the world to San Franciscoto support the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll have a vibrant line up of 55 new,international films connecting a passionate audience with top documentary filmmakers,environmental experts and campaigners.We launch with a spectacular Opening Night at the Castro Theatre on September 6 andalso show films at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,and SF Public Libraries.OUR MISSIONSan Francisco Green Film Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and connect communities through forward-thinking programs of environmental films, dialogues, and action opportunities.We aim to--educate and inform the public about environmental threats and solutions by opening up high quality, relevant,and factually accurate films from around the globe--create transformative arts experiences for individuals to absorbcurrent environmental realities and envision our possible futures--build collective power for environmental causes by bringing togetherdiverse people and communities to make connections and share ideas and actions--grow diversity and inclusivity in the environmental movement bydesigning programs that are inviting, affordable, and accessible to everyone--effect environmental justice through programs that motivate audiencesto change attitudes, behaviors, and government and corporate practices.



https://www.greenfilmfest.org/festival For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 10th, 2018 9:39 AM