



5:30 p.m. NAIL HOUSE @ YBCA

A flm about gentrifcation, poverty, and the politics of

San Francisco. Nail House tells the story how the fght over

a tiny corner of local land became a mirror for grassroots

protests around the world, and an illustration of the fght to

preserve the spirit of public property.

Expected Guests: Director Soumyaa Kapil Behrens;

subjects from the flim



6:00 p.m. SILAS @ Koret Auditorium, SF Main Public Library

Liberian activist Silas Siakor is a tireless crusader against illegal

logging and corruption. Silas depicts a new generation of

resistance, warns of the power of politics, features the role

of technology in our rapidly-changing world, and highlights

the impact one person can make to change the system from

the ground up.

With short: ILLEGAL ACTIVISTS - THE BATTLE FOR

NORWAY’S FJORDS· Julia Dahr and Julie Lunde



8:00 p.m. POINT OF NO RETURN @ YBCA

Point of No Return takes you behind the headlines of the frst

solar-powered fight around the world—where two courageous

pilots take turns battling nature, their own crew, and sometimes

logic itself, to achieve the impossible. Not just to make history,

but to inspire a revolution.

Expected Guests: Directors Noel Dockstader and Quinn Kanaly;

flim’s subject and pilot, Bertrand Piccard

With short: WIND SHOULD BE HEARD NOT SEE,

Claire Sanford· Canada· 2018· 13 min



Ticket cost information:

--Youth FREE

--Discounts for seniors/disabled patrons



FESTIVAL OVERALL



WHEN: until Sept. 14th



WHERE: Castro Theatre, Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,

and SF Public Libraries.



CLICK LINK FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE:



ABOUT



Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event

for films &discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts;

and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest

and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.



Green Film Fest 2018, September 6-14, is an official Affiliate Event of the

Global Climate Action Summit, bringing leaders from around the world to San Francisco

to support the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll have a vibrant line up of 55 new,

international films connecting a passionate audience with top documentary filmmakers,

environmental experts and campaigners.



We launch with a spectacular Opening Night at the Castro Theatre on September 6 and

also show films at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,

and SF Public Libraries.



OUR MISSION

San Francisco Green Film Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and connect communities through forward-thinking programs of environmental films, dialogues, and action opportunities.



We aim to

--educate and inform the public about environmental threats and solutions by opening up high quality, relevant,

and factually accurate films from around the globe

--create transformative arts experiences for individuals to absorb

current environmental realities and envision our possible futures

--build collective power for environmental causes by bringing together

diverse people and communities to make connections and share ideas and actions

--grow diversity and inclusivity in the environmental movement by

designing programs that are inviting, affordable, and accessible to everyone

--effect environmental justice through programs that motivate audiences

to change attitudes, behaviors, and government and corporate practices. 8th Annual Green Film Festival of San Francisco5:30 p.m. NAIL HOUSE @ YBCAA flm about gentrifcation, poverty, and the politics ofSan Francisco. Nail House tells the story how the fght overa tiny corner of local land became a mirror for grassrootsprotests around the world, and an illustration of the fght topreserve the spirit of public property.Expected Guests: Director Soumyaa Kapil Behrens;subjects from the flim6:00 p.m. SILAS @ Koret Auditorium, SF Main Public LibraryLiberian activist Silas Siakor is a tireless crusader against illegallogging and corruption. Silas depicts a new generation ofresistance, warns of the power of politics, features the roleof technology in our rapidly-changing world, and highlightsthe impact one person can make to change the system fromthe ground up.With short: ILLEGAL ACTIVISTS - THE BATTLE FORNORWAY’S FJORDS· Julia Dahr and Julie Lunde8:00 p.m. POINT OF NO RETURN @ YBCAPoint of No Return takes you behind the headlines of the frstsolar-powered fight around the world—where two courageouspilots take turns battling nature, their own crew, and sometimeslogic itself, to achieve the impossible. Not just to make history,but to inspire a revolution.Expected Guests: Directors Noel Dockstader and Quinn Kanaly;flim’s subject and pilot, Bertrand PiccardWith short: WIND SHOULD BE HEARD NOT SEE,Claire Sanford· Canada· 2018· 13 minTicket cost information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/festival --Youth FREE--Discounts for seniors/disabled patronsFESTIVAL OVERALLWHEN: until Sept. 14thWHERE: Castro Theatre, Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,and SF Public Libraries.CLICK LINK FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/greenfilmfest/pages/818/attachments/original/1533245231/2018_SF_Green_Film_Festival_Program_for_web.pdf?1533245231 ABOUTLaunched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading eventfor films &discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts;and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Festand we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.Green Film Fest 2018, September 6-14, is an official Affiliate Event of theGlobal Climate Action Summit, bringing leaders from around the world to San Franciscoto support the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll have a vibrant line up of 55 new,international films connecting a passionate audience with top documentary filmmakers,environmental experts and campaigners.We launch with a spectacular Opening Night at the Castro Theatre on September 6 andalso show films at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,and SF Public Libraries.OUR MISSIONSan Francisco Green Film Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and connect communities through forward-thinking programs of environmental films, dialogues, and action opportunities.We aim to--educate and inform the public about environmental threats and solutions by opening up high quality, relevant,and factually accurate films from around the globe--create transformative arts experiences for individuals to absorbcurrent environmental realities and envision our possible futures--build collective power for environmental causes by bringing togetherdiverse people and communities to make connections and share ideas and actions--grow diversity and inclusivity in the environmental movement bydesigning programs that are inviting, affordable, and accessible to everyone--effect environmental justice through programs that motivate audiencesto change attitudes, behaviors, and government and corporate practices.



https://www.greenfilmfest.org/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 10th, 2018 9:09 AM