From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/11/2018
|Eco & Climate: 8th Annual Green Film Fest in San Francisco, through Sept 14th
|Date
|Tuesday September 11
|Time
|5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
San Francisco, CA
Koret Auditorium at SF Main Public Library, 100 Larkin St. at Grove St.
Castro Theatre: 429 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts: 701 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center: 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Green Film Fest of SF
|
8th Annual Green Film Festival of San Francisco
5:30 p.m. NAIL HOUSE @ YBCA
A flm about gentrifcation, poverty, and the politics of
San Francisco. Nail House tells the story how the fght over
a tiny corner of local land became a mirror for grassroots
protests around the world, and an illustration of the fght to
preserve the spirit of public property.
Expected Guests: Director Soumyaa Kapil Behrens;
subjects from the flim
6:00 p.m. SILAS @ Koret Auditorium, SF Main Public Library
Liberian activist Silas Siakor is a tireless crusader against illegal
logging and corruption. Silas depicts a new generation of
resistance, warns of the power of politics, features the role
of technology in our rapidly-changing world, and highlights
the impact one person can make to change the system from
the ground up.
With short: ILLEGAL ACTIVISTS - THE BATTLE FOR
NORWAY’S FJORDS· Julia Dahr and Julie Lunde
8:00 p.m. POINT OF NO RETURN @ YBCA
Point of No Return takes you behind the headlines of the frst
solar-powered fight around the world—where two courageous
pilots take turns battling nature, their own crew, and sometimes
logic itself, to achieve the impossible. Not just to make history,
but to inspire a revolution.
Expected Guests: Directors Noel Dockstader and Quinn Kanaly;
flim’s subject and pilot, Bertrand Piccard
With short: WIND SHOULD BE HEARD NOT SEE,
Claire Sanford· Canada· 2018· 13 min
Ticket cost information: https://www.greenfilmfest.org/festival
--Youth FREE
--Discounts for seniors/disabled patrons
FESTIVAL OVERALL
WHEN: until Sept. 14th
WHERE: Castro Theatre, Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,
and SF Public Libraries.
CLICK LINK FOR THE PROGRAM GUIDE: https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/greenfilmfest/pages/818/attachments/original/1533245231/2018_SF_Green_Film_Festival_Program_for_web.pdf?1533245231
ABOUT
Launched in 2011, the San Francisco Green Film Festival is the West Coast's leading event
for films &discussions about people and the planet. SF Green Film Festival is dedicated to screening compelling environmental films; connecting audiences to filmmakers and experts;
and sparking green ideas & actions. Our signature program is the annual Green Film Fest
and we also screen films and support filmmakers throughout the year.
Green Film Fest 2018, September 6-14, is an official Affiliate Event of the
Global Climate Action Summit, bringing leaders from around the world to San Francisco
to support the Paris Climate Agreement. We'll have a vibrant line up of 55 new,
international films connecting a passionate audience with top documentary filmmakers,
environmental experts and campaigners.
We launch with a spectacular Opening Night at the Castro Theatre on September 6 and
also show films at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts,
and SF Public Libraries.
OUR MISSION
San Francisco Green Film Festival is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate and connect communities through forward-thinking programs of environmental films, dialogues, and action opportunities.
We aim to
--educate and inform the public about environmental threats and solutions by opening up high quality, relevant,
and factually accurate films from around the globe
--create transformative arts experiences for individuals to absorb
current environmental realities and envision our possible futures
--build collective power for environmental causes by bringing together
diverse people and communities to make connections and share ideas and actions
--grow diversity and inclusivity in the environmental movement by
designing programs that are inviting, affordable, and accessible to everyone
--effect environmental justice through programs that motivate audiences
to change attitudes, behaviors, and government and corporate practices.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 10th, 2018 9:09 AM
https://www.greenfilmfest.org/
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.