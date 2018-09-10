The State of California is the 5th largest economy on earth. Join us as we kick off Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week in Room 126 at the California State Capitol. Limited Seating, Early Registration Suggested.



Expanding California Pan African Global Trade and Investment in the new framework of African Continental Free Trade Area (CTFA) for Africa is exciting news.



This initiative is driven by the potential of creating an enlarged marketplace of 1.5 billion people for all the 55 nations of Africa and estimates of .5 billion in the 6th Region of the African Union.



Benefits anticipated include a boost to intra-African trade and by extension industrial development, economic diversification and economic growth among other key advantages.



Together, we will build upon the Africa Braintrust hosted by California Congresswoman Karen Bass as part of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Annual Legislative Conference and prepare for the Pan African Global Trade and Investment Conference in Los Angeles, September 27-29, 2018.



The Great State of California has a role and responsibility to join the conversation as we kick off Pan African Global Trade and Investment Week.



The spirit and sounds of Africa provided by Massamba Diop Live at the Califorina State Capitol will help mark a positive new way forward.

