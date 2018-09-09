

Tuesday September 11, 2018 3:00 PM

Japanese Consulate

275 Battery St near California St.

San Francisco



The recent typhoons and earthquake in Hokaido are further evidence of the great danger of the danger of more Fukushima type meltdowns. The Abe government continues to push to re-open dozens of old nuclear plants. If the Hokaido plant had been re-opened there could have been another meltdown because of the nearly 7 point earthquake. The growing number of typhoons and earthquakes as a result of global warming are a warning that we must immediately close all nuclear plants not only in Japan but throughout the world.



The Abe government also claims that the site has been “decontaminated” but the melted nuclear rods have not been removed from the reactor container and there are thousands of tanks filled with radioactive water. They want to release the radioactive water with tritium despite the deadly dangers and Japanese fisherman are opposing this criminal plan that would threaten the Pacific Ocean and spread to all countries on the Pacific rim as well as all life in the oceans.

The government is also seeking to remove article 9 in the constitution which prohibits offensive war and is arresting and threatening anti-nuclear activists including last month at the commemoration of Nagasaki and the Hiroshima nuclear bombings by the United States.

There will be report on new developments and the international fight against nuclear power and radiation. Also on the growing push for further militarization.



Date :Tuesday September 11, 2018 3:00 PM

Place : The front of SF Japanese Consulate

275 Battery Street, SF 3-4 blocks from the BART Embarcadero station

Initiated by No Nukes Action



Former worker’s book: TEPCO unfit to operate nuclear plants

http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201808270044.html

By KOJI ATSUMI/ Staff Writer



Stop Abe Government Repression

The August 6th Hiroshima Action by the Evacuees from Fukushima Nuclear Disaster on the 73rd Anniversary of U.S. Atomic Bombing and the Police Unlawful Oppression against us

https://youtu.be/qEGCOc46US4





Appeal from Japanese Anti-nuclear Activist Etsuji Watanabe: The Japanese Government Is Lying to the International Community- the Radiological Situation in and around Fukushima is NOT Safe



https://www.nirs.org/japanese-government-lying-international-community-radiological-situation-around-fukushima-not-safe/



