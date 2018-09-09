top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/11/2018
Rally-Speakout: Stop Restarting Nuclear Plants & Defend The People of Fukushima
Date Tuesday September 11
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Japanese Consulate
275 Battery St near California St.
San Francisco
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNo Nukes Action
9/11 Rally-Learn From Fukushima-Stop Restarting Nuclear Plants & Defend The Fukushima Children and Families
Tuesday September 11, 2018 3:00 PM
Japanese Consulate
275 Battery St near California St.
San Francisco

The recent typhoons and earthquake in Hokaido are further evidence of the great danger of the danger of more Fukushima type meltdowns. The Abe government continues to push to re-open dozens of old nuclear plants. If the Hokaido plant had been re-opened there could have been another meltdown because of the nearly 7 point earthquake. The growing number of typhoons and earthquakes as a result of global warming are a warning that we must immediately close all nuclear plants not only in Japan but throughout the world.

The Abe government also claims that the site has been “decontaminated” but the melted nuclear rods have not been removed from the reactor container and there are thousands of tanks filled with radioactive water. They want to release the radioactive water with tritium despite the deadly dangers and Japanese fisherman are opposing this criminal plan that would threaten the Pacific Ocean and spread to all countries on the Pacific rim as well as all life in the oceans.
The government is also seeking to remove article 9 in the constitution which prohibits offensive war and is arresting and threatening anti-nuclear activists including last month at the commemoration of Nagasaki and the Hiroshima nuclear bombings by the United States.
There will be report on new developments and the international fight against nuclear power and radiation. Also on the growing push for further militarization.

Date :Tuesday September 11, 2018 3:00 PM
Place : The front of SF Japanese Consulate
275 Battery Street, SF 3-4 blocks from the BART Embarcadero station
Initiated by No Nukes Action

Former worker’s book: TEPCO unfit to operate nuclear plants
http://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/AJ201808270044.html
By KOJI ATSUMI/ Staff Writer

Stop Abe Government Repression
The August 6th Hiroshima Action by the Evacuees from Fukushima Nuclear Disaster on the 73rd Anniversary of U.S. Atomic Bombing and the Police Unlawful Oppression against us
https://youtu.be/qEGCOc46US4


Appeal from Japanese Anti-nuclear Activist Etsuji Watanabe: The Japanese Government Is Lying to the International Community- the Radiological Situation in and around Fukushima is NOT Safe

https://www.nirs.org/japanese-government-lying-international-community-radiological-situation-around-fukushima-not-safe/

November 29, 2017

November 29, 2017
Nov.29 2017 Revised (Oct.12 2017)
sm_fukushima_save-our-kids.jpg
original image (777x539)
For more event information:
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 10:32 PM
§Abe Government Wants To Dump Thousands of Tons Of Radioactive Water Into Pacific
by No Nukes Action Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 10:32 PM
sm_fukushima_tanks.jpg
original image (2048x1366)
The Abe government wants to dump thousands of tons of radioactive water with tritium into the Pacific Ocean threatening the people of Japan and the Pacific rim.
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com
§Abe And Trump Want More Nuclear Power and Weapons
by No Nukes Action Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 10:32 PM
sm_abe_trump_akia.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
The Abe government wants to militarize Japan and continue nuclear power. They are supported by the Trump government which is selling billions of dollars of military weapons and equipment.
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code