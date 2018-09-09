top
Women's Assembly for Climate Justice: Women Leading Solutions on the Frontlines of Climate
Date Tuesday September 11
Time 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
The Green Room (2nd floor), San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102
Women's Assembly for Climate Justice: Women Leading Solutions on the Frontlines of Climate Change

DATE AND TIME: Tuesday, September 11, 2018 @ 1:00 PM – 8:30 PM PDT

WHERE: The Green Room (2nd floor), San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102

RSVP @ Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-assembly-for-climate-justice-women-leading-solutions-on-the-frontlines-of-climate-change-tickets-46867064652

‘Women's Assembly for Climate Justice: Women Leading Solutions on the Frontlines of Climate Change’, will be an extraordinary gathering of women leaders from across the United States and around the world, joined in solidarity to speak out against environmental and social injustice, draw attention to root causes of the climate crisis, and present the diverse array of visions and strategies with which they are working to shape a healthy and equitable world.

International advocates, grassroots, Indigenous, and frontline women leaders, and policy-makers, will discuss topics including the intersectionality of gender and environment; Indigenous rights; a just transition to renewable energy; women and forest protection and regeneration; fossil fuel resistance efforts; women and agro-ecology/soils; environmental racism; and women’s leadership and calls for action within a climate justice framework.

This dynamic public Forum, organized by the Women’s Earth & Climate Action Network (WECAN) International, is to be presented the day before the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) in California. A list of collective key Calls to Action from the Women's Assembly for Climate Justice will be presented to the leadership of the GCAS the following day.

This event is free, and is open to the public. RSVP encouraged but not required.

FEATURING:

Corrina Gould - (Ohlone) Spokesperson Confederated Villages of Lisjan, Co-Founder of the Sogorea Te Land Trust, and Co-Founder of Indian People Organizing for Change

Pennie Opal Plant - (Yaqui & undocumented Choctaw & Cherokee) Co-Founder of Idle No More SF Bay, Co-Founder of Movement Rights, and Signatory on the Indigenous Women of the Americas Defending Mother Earth Treaty

Her Excellency President Hilda C. Heine - President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands

Honorable Mary Robinson - President of the Mary Robinson Foundation - Climate Justice, former President of Ireland

President Mirian Cisneros - (Kichwa) President of the Pueblo of Sarayaku, Ecuador

Annie Leonard - Executive Director of Greenpeace USA

Casey Camp Horinek - (Ponca) Ponca Nation Council-Woman, and WECAN International Advisory Council Member

Amy Goodman ​- Host and Executive Producer of Democracy Now!

Jacqueline Patterson - Director of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Environmental and Climate Justice Program

Kandi White - (Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara) Lead Organizer on the Extreme Energy & Just Transition Campaign with the Indigenous Environmental Network

Eriel Deranger - (Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation) Executive Director and Co-Founder of Indigenous Climate Action, Canada

Nina Gualinga - (Kichwa) Leader from the Pueblo of Sarayaku, Ecuador

Michelle Cook - (Diné) Human rights lawyer, and Founder and Co-Director of the Divest, Invest, Protect campaign

Neema Namadamu - Founder of SAFECO/Hero Women Rising, and Women's Earth and Climate Action Network Regional Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Antonia Juhasz - Energy author, investigative journalist and analyst, specializing in oil

Wanda Culp - (Tlingit) Artist and forest defender, and Women's Earth and Climate Action Network Regional Coordinator in the Tongass, Alaska

Valéria Paye Pereira - (Tiriyó and Kaxuyana) Member of Executive Coordination for APIB (Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil) in Brasília/DF

Dr. Gail Myers - Agri-Cultural Anthropologist, Co-Founder of Farms to Grow, Inc., and co-initiator of the Freedom Farmers Market in Oakland, California

Miriam Nobre - Representative of World March of Women in Brazil, and member of the technical team of SOF (Sempreviva Organziação Feminista)

Leila Salazar-López - Executive Director of Amazon Watch

Bridget Burns - Co-Director of the Women's Environment and Development Organization (WEDO)

Shannon Biggs - Co-Founder of Movement Rights

Elizabeth Kaiser - Regenerative farmer, Owner/Operator of Singing Frogs Farm in Sebastopol, California

Doria Robinson - Executive Director of Urban Tilth, Representative of the Climate Justice Alliance

Amira Diamond - Co-Director of the Women's Earth Alliance (WEA)

Crystal Huang - Coordinator of Energy Democracy National Tour and Founder of CrossPollinators

Morissa Zuckerman - Representative with Sunrise Movement

Karina Gonzalez - Women Speak Program Coordinator for the Women's Earth and Climate Action Network

Emily Arasim - Communications Coordinator for the Women's Earth and Climate Action Network

Osprey Orielle Lake - Founder and Executive Director of the Women's Earth and Climate Action Network

ABOUT WECAN INTERNALTIONAL

The Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International is a climate justice-based initiative established to unite women worldwide as powerful stakeholders in sustainability solutions, policy advocacy, and worldwide movement building for social and ecologic justice.

WECAN International engages women grassroots activists, Indigenous and business leaders, scientists, policy makers, farmers, academics and culture-shapers in collaboration with the goal of stopping the escalation of climate change and environmental and community degradation, while accelerating the implementation of just climate solutions through women’s empowerment, advocacy at international policy forums, trainings, on-the-ground projects, advocacy campaigns, and political, economic, social and environmental action.
For more event information:
https://wecaninternational.org/pages/sept2018
