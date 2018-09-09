



When: Tuesday, Sept. 11th @ 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Where: La Raza Park/Potrero Del Sol Park, 2827 Cesar Chavez, San Francisco, CA 94110 (Ohlone Territory)



The Solidarity to Solutions Summit (#Sol2Sol Summit) will highlight frontline communities’ solutions that address the interlinked crises of climate, economic, and racial justice.



Through cross-sector, solutionary strategy exchange, community leadership development, creative actions, and democratic popular assembly, we will provide direction on bold and transformative pathways for change and shift the narrative around false top-down market-driven solutions and techno-fixes.



Hosted by DJ Davey D



Opening plenary: Solidarity to Solutions: from the Frontlines of the Crisis to the Forefront of Change



Workshops from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on:



Community Self-Determination

Protecting Mother Earth

Just Transition Strategies

Energy Democracy Pathways



Closing plenary: Connecting the Local to the Global: Indigenous Solutions to the Global Climate Crisis



All day ongoing spaces for art-making, health and healing, just transition demonstrations, and children’s programming



Music and dance by:



Alia Sharrief

Fogo Na Roupa

Dancing Earth

Climbing Poetree

Audiopharmacy

And more!



Join us as we defend the sacred, end climate capitalism, and support community solutions from the frontlines!



IT TAKES ROOTS



It Takes Roots is a multiracial, multicultural, multi-generational alliance of networks and alliances representing over 200 organizations and affiliates in over 50 states, provinces, territories and Native lands in the U.S. and Canada, and is led by women, gender nonconforming people, people of color, and Indigenous Peoples.



We collaborate closely with Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), People’s Climate Movement and Design Action Collective utilizing opportunities for convergence to build power at the local, state, tribal and regional levels.



