Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/11/2018
Rise for Climate: Solidarity to Solutions Summit in San Francisco (#Sol2Sol)
Date Tuesday September 11
Time 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
La Raza Park/Potrero Del Sol Park, 2827 Cesar Chavez, San Francisco, CA 94110 (Ohlone Territory)
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorIt Takes Roots, Idle No More SF Bay, Others
#Sol2Sol: Solidarity to Solutions Summit on Climate Change & Frontline Communities

When: Tuesday, Sept. 11th @ 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: La Raza Park/Potrero Del Sol Park, 2827 Cesar Chavez, San Francisco, CA 94110 (Ohlone Territory)

The Solidarity to Solutions Summit (#Sol2Sol Summit) will highlight frontline communities’ solutions that address the interlinked crises of climate, economic, and racial justice.

Through cross-sector, solutionary strategy exchange, community leadership development, creative actions, and democratic popular assembly, we will provide direction on bold and transformative pathways for change and shift the narrative around false top-down market-driven solutions and techno-fixes.

Hosted by DJ Davey D

Opening plenary: Solidarity to Solutions: from the Frontlines of the Crisis to the Forefront of Change

Workshops from 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. on:

Community Self-Determination
Protecting Mother Earth
Just Transition Strategies
Energy Democracy Pathways

Closing plenary: Connecting the Local to the Global: Indigenous Solutions to the Global Climate Crisis

All day ongoing spaces for art-making, health and healing, just transition demonstrations, and children’s programming

Music and dance by:

Alia Sharrief
Fogo Na Roupa
Dancing Earth
Climbing Poetree
Audiopharmacy
And more!

Join us as we defend the sacred, end climate capitalism, and support community solutions from the frontlines!

IT TAKES ROOTS

It Takes Roots is a multiracial, multicultural, multi-generational alliance of networks and alliances representing over 200 organizations and affiliates in over 50 states, provinces, territories and Native lands in the U.S. and Canada, and is led by women, gender nonconforming people, people of color, and Indigenous Peoples.

We collaborate closely with Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), People’s Climate Movement and Design Action Collective utilizing opportunities for convergence to build power at the local, state, tribal and regional levels.

http://ittakesroots.org/about/
sm_it_takes_roots_1_1.jpg
original image (1269x550)
For more event information:
http://ittakesroots.org/9-11-sol2sol-summit/
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 8:45 PM
