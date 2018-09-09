



When: Monday, September 10th @ 8 a.m.



Where: Outside the Climate & Forest Task Force meeting building, Parc 55 hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin St., San Francisco 94102



Mass action at the Governor’s Task Force on Climate and Forests meeting.



Governor Jerry Brown is convening the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) in San Francisco to promote his “real climate leadership” credentials on a global stage.



But Jerry Brown’s promotion of continued fossil fuel production, carbon trading markets and other incentives to oil, gas and other polluting corporations, perpetuates climate change and decimates Indigenous communities and Native nations, communities of color and other working class peoples throughout California and around the world.



Such perverse subsidies for “climate capitalism” will turn frontline communities into sacrifice zones for decades to come. Despite Brown’s efforts to show he is different from Trump and the forces of climate denial, his “climate leadership” promotes a similar corporate agenda – aimed at expanding the dig, burn, drive, dump industries, and the banks and tanks economy destroying our communities and the air, land and water we depend on.



Join us and stand in solidarity with Indigenous and frontline communities protecting Mother Earth, and cultivating real solutions to the twin crises of climate change and capitalism. We will demand that elected leaders stand with our communities on the streets, and not the climate profiteers gathered inside.



Our actions will be wrapped in prayer and committed with love for all we hold dear. We call for all peoples around the world to join us on the streets of San Francisco as we tell Jerry Brown and his friends that “real climate leaders” stand with people, not the pollution profiteers.



Organized by Idle No More SF Bay, Diablo Rising Tide, the Ruckus Society, It Takes Roots, Indigenous Environmental Network and Brown’s Last Chance.



En Español:



Acción masiva durante la reunión del Grupo de Trabajo de Gobernadores sobre Clima y Bosques



el Gobernador Jerry Brown encabezará la Cumbre Global de Acción Climática en San Francisco para promover sus credenciales de “verdadero liderazgo ambiental” a nivel mundial.



Pero Jerry Brown promueve mercados que dañan el ambiente y perversos subsidios para petroleo, gas y otras corporaciones contaminantes que sólo perpetúan el cambio climático, y diezman las comunidades indígenas, comunidades de color y gentes de clases trabajadoras a todo lo largo de California y alrededor del mundo.



Unámonos para solidarizarnos con las comunidades impactadas que protegen la Madre Tierra, y cultivan soluciones reales a las crisis del cambio climático y el capitalismo.



Organizado por Idle No More SF Bay, Diablo Rising Tide, the Ruckus Society, It Takes Roots e Indigenous Environmental Network & Brown’s Last Chance.



IT TAKES ROOTS



It Takes Roots is a multiracial, multicultural, multi-generational alliance of networks and alliances representing over 200 organizations and affiliates in over 50 states, provinces, territories and Native lands in the U.S. and Canada, and is led by women, gender nonconforming people, people of color, and Indigenous Peoples.



We collaborate closely with Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), People’s Climate Movement and Design Action Collective utilizing opportunities for convergence to build power at the local, state, tribal and regional levels.



