top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/10/2018
Rise Against Climate Capitalism: Non-Violent Protest Against Climate Change Profiteers
Date Monday September 10
Time 8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Parc 55 hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin St. San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorIt Takes Roots, Idle No More SF Bay, Others
Rise Against Climate Capitalism: Non-Violent Protest Against Climate Change Profiteers

When: Monday, September 10th @ 8 a.m.

Where: Outside the Climate & Forest Task Force meeting building, Parc 55 hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin St., San Francisco 94102

Mass action at the Governor’s Task Force on Climate and Forests meeting.

Governor Jerry Brown is convening the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) in San Francisco to promote his “real climate leadership” credentials on a global stage.

But Jerry Brown’s promotion of continued fossil fuel production, carbon trading markets and other incentives to oil, gas and other polluting corporations, perpetuates climate change and decimates Indigenous communities and Native nations, communities of color and other working class peoples throughout California and around the world.

Such perverse subsidies for “climate capitalism” will turn frontline communities into sacrifice zones for decades to come. Despite Brown’s efforts to show he is different from Trump and the forces of climate denial, his “climate leadership” promotes a similar corporate agenda – aimed at expanding the dig, burn, drive, dump industries, and the banks and tanks economy destroying our communities and the air, land and water we depend on.

Join us and stand in solidarity with Indigenous and frontline communities protecting Mother Earth, and cultivating real solutions to the twin crises of climate change and capitalism. We will demand that elected leaders stand with our communities on the streets, and not the climate profiteers gathered inside.

Our actions will be wrapped in prayer and committed with love for all we hold dear. We call for all peoples around the world to join us on the streets of San Francisco as we tell Jerry Brown and his friends that “real climate leaders” stand with people, not the pollution profiteers.

Organized by Idle No More SF Bay, Diablo Rising Tide, the Ruckus Society, It Takes Roots, Indigenous Environmental Network and Brown’s Last Chance.

En Español:

Acción masiva durante la reunión del Grupo de Trabajo de Gobernadores sobre Clima y Bosques

el Gobernador Jerry Brown encabezará la Cumbre Global de Acción Climática en San Francisco para promover sus credenciales de “verdadero liderazgo ambiental” a nivel mundial.

Pero Jerry Brown promueve mercados que dañan el ambiente y perversos subsidios para petroleo, gas y otras corporaciones contaminantes que sólo perpetúan el cambio climático, y diezman las comunidades indígenas, comunidades de color y gentes de clases trabajadoras a todo lo largo de California y alrededor del mundo.

Unámonos para solidarizarnos con las comunidades impactadas que protegen la Madre Tierra, y cultivan soluciones reales a las crisis del cambio climático y el capitalismo.

Organizado por Idle No More SF Bay, Diablo Rising Tide, the Ruckus Society, It Takes Roots e Indigenous Environmental Network & Brown’s Last Chance.

IT TAKES ROOTS

It Takes Roots is a multiracial, multicultural, multi-generational alliance of networks and alliances representing over 200 organizations and affiliates in over 50 states, provinces, territories and Native lands in the U.S. and Canada, and is led by women, gender nonconforming people, people of color, and Indigenous Peoples.

We collaborate closely with Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), People’s Climate Movement and Design Action Collective utilizing opportunities for convergence to build power at the local, state, tribal and regional levels.

http://ittakesroots.org/about/
sm_it_takes_roots.jpg
original image (1269x550)
For more event information:
https://againstclimatecapitalism.com/mass-...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 6:13 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code