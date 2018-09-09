top
SF Bay Area Indymedia
indymedia
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Images: 30,000 Rise Up for Climate, Jobs and Justice in SF
by R. Stevens
Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
350.org, the major organizers of this event, made it very slick; there were fewer of the home made type signs that carry creative messages than usually carried. The more radical elements we are used to seeing in a San Francisco demonstration were lacking. The march was overly controlled and a little TOO slick.
sm_climchangebanner__1__1.jpg
original image (1512x1512)
Perhaps there should have been more than 30,000. The organizers, 350.org, were enthusiastic but overly controlling of who, what, when and how the march for climate jobs and justice should transpire. Ergo, there was not the usual feeling of a San Francisco demo with all the spontaneity and creativity that goes with it. Other than Refuse Fascism, a clear lack of the more radical element typical of a San Francisco event. Very few of the home made type signs that carry creative messages were to be seen. Music was restricted to predesignated, preapproved locations. Some groups were told NOT to carry their banners.
§Vegan Power
by R. Stevens Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
sm_climvegan.jpg
original image (1512x1512)
§Ohlone
by R. Stevens Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
sm_climohlone.jpg
original image (1512x1512)
§Probably the best thing in the march
by R. Stevens Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
sm_climhonduras__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
Berta Cáceres, the Honduran indigenous and environmental rights campaigner, was murdered, barely a week after she was threatened for opposing a hydroelectric project.
§Cultivating
by R. Stevens Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
sm_climcultivating__2_.jpg
original image (1512x1512)
§There were some anti-Trump demonstrators
by R. Stevens Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
sm_climweirdo.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
although the organizers discouraged it, a few people came with anti Kavanaugh and anti-Trump messages...350.org organizers tried to keep everyone "on message" even to the point of saying what banners were okay, and which were not
§another anti-Trump demonstrator with many interesting buttons
by R. Stevens Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
sm_climkoku.jpg
original image (1512x2016)
This guy was having a good time, chatting with other marchers and kept up throughout the entire 2 mile march
§Even music was discouraged but...
by R. Stevens Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
sm_climoccupella__1_.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
This group, Occupella, pulled together a musical action that drew several singing groups into a contingent. They were allowed to sing at the corner of Market and Montgomery as the march passed. No other music that "required amplification" was allowed. Occupella did a great job with folk music with lyrics rewritten for justice, jobs and climate.
§Refuse Fascism
by R. Stevens Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM
sm_climfascism.jpg
original image (2016x1512)
At least one element of the more radical SF we all know. This was the only sighting of the word fascism in the march.
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Group in San Mateo was told to cancel its affiliation with the organizers...jj....Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 11:01 PM
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 60.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
IMC Network
© 2000–2018 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code