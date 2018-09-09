From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Images: 30,000 Rise Up for Climate, Jobs and Justice in SF by R. Stevens

Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 3:49 PM 350.org, the major organizers of this event, made it very slick; there were fewer of the home made type signs that carry creative messages than usually carried. The more radical elements we are used to seeing in a San Francisco demonstration were lacking. The march was overly controlled and a little TOO slick.

original image (1512x1512) Perhaps there should have been more than 30,000. The organizers, 350.org, were enthusiastic but overly controlling of who, what, when and how the march for climate jobs and justice should transpire. Ergo, there was not the usual feeling of a San Francisco demo with all the spontaneity and creativity that goes with it. Other than Refuse Fascism, a clear lack of the more radical element typical of a San Francisco event. Very few of the home made type signs that carry creative messages were to be seen. Music was restricted to predesignated, preapproved locations. Some groups were told NOT to carry their banners.

Berta Cáceres, the Honduran indigenous and environmental rights campaigner, was murdered, barely a week after she was threatened for opposing a hydroelectric project.

although the organizers discouraged it, a few people came with anti Kavanaugh and anti-Trump messages...350.org organizers tried to keep everyone "on message" even to the point of saying what banners were okay, and which were not

This guy was having a good time, chatting with other marchers and kept up throughout the entire 2 mile march

This group, Occupella, pulled together a musical action that drew several singing groups into a contingent. They were allowed to sing at the corner of Market and Montgomery as the march passed. No other music that "required amplification" was allowed. Occupella did a great job with folk music with lyrics rewritten for justice, jobs and climate.

At least one element of the more radical SF we all know. This was the only sighting of the word fascism in the march.