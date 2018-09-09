From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Extremist Settlers, Police Continue to Storm Al Aqsa by IMEMC

Sunday Sep 9th, 2018 10:59 AM Dozens of Israeli settlers, lead by Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel, stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque ,accompanied by heavy guarded of Israeli occupation police, on Sunday morning.

original image (900x554) Al Ray sources in Jerusalem reported that more than 150 settlers toured the courtyards, and received explanations about the alleged 3rd Temple, provoking resentment from Palestinian Muslims.



The sources reported that the Israeli police took into custody the reconstruction officer from the Jerusalem Awqaf department, Raed Abu al-Thaer, while he was working in the courtyards of the mosque.



Israeli settlers now reportedly storm the Islamic holy site on a daily basis, in an attempt to apply their plan to divide the mosque temporally and spatially. http://imemc.org/article/extremist-settler...





Israeli institutions and organizations are preparing to build the so-called “Third Temple” in place of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and are waiting for a political decision to start, Israeli channels reported.



Israeli TV reported, on the alleged anniversary of the temple’s destruction, that Israeli institutions which seek to build the temple were met with wide political and popular support.



It was noted that these institutions were previously marginalized but, nowadays, enjoy a political presence.



These organizations explained, according to Al Ray Palestinian Media Agency, that they are ready to bring the equipment and tools to start building the temple in the place of both the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque.



They further stated that the total time needed to accomplish the building is three years, according to their plans.



Israeli Channel 2 broadcast a report, on Saturday, in which they focused on the activities of Women for the Temple organization which is preparing the needed materials for the temple’s construction.



Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and also venerated as Judaism’s most holy place, alleged to be the original site of Solomon’s Temple. Disputes surrounding visitation to the site have historically flared tensions in the occupied Palestinian territory.



In 2003, the Israeli government unilaterally decided — despite the objections of the Islamic Endowments Department — to allow non-Muslim visitors into the complex.



Since then, under increasingly right-wing Israeli governments, extremist Jewish settlers have been allowed into the site in ever greater numbers — usually protected by Israeli security forces — while Palestinian access to the site has become increasingly restricted.



Christians outside of the Levant remain divided on the issue, as biblical end times prophecy states: “I did not see a temple in the city, because the Lord God Almighty and the Lamb are its temple.” ~Revelation 21:22



However, settler attacks on Christian holy sites have been progressive and on the increase, in recent years.