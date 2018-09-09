1:00 AM - 1:00 AM





When: Saturday, Sept. 15th @ various times (check your chosen location)



Where: Numerous locations around the San Francisco Bay Area & throughout California



Interactive locator map:



On Saturday, September 15, 2018, California's beaches, rivers, lakes, and other waterways will be visited by 70,000 people intent on having a positive impact on our environment. Coastal Cleanup Day is the largest volunteer event in California, and is a part of the International Coastal Cleanup, which takes place in 100 countries and 43 U.S. states.



California Coastal Cleanup Day is about much more than picking up trash. It’s a chance for Californians to join people around the world in expressing their respect for our oceans and waterways. It’s an opportunity for the community to demonstrate its desire for clean water and healthy marine life. And it’s a moment to share with one’s neighbors, family, and friends, coming together to accomplish something vital and worthy on behalf of our environment.



TEACHERS/EDUCATORS/ADULT VOLUNTEERS with YOUTH:



Your classroom or youth group can be a part of this monumental event!



Find a site hosting a cleanup on Saturday, September 15 on our Coastal Cleanup Day map. If you are unable to arrange for your students to get out to a shoreline cleanup on Saturday, you may be able to hold your event on Friday, September 14. Please contact your local county coordinator as early as possible to make arrangements. If you can't get out to a shoreline for a fieldtrip, you can do a Schoolyard Cleanup!



Find complete instructions on how to conduct a Schoolyard Cleanup as part of Coastal Cleanup Day, including lots of educational resources here:



https://www.coastal.ca.gov/publiced/schoolyard/index.html.



Yes, you can still record your data and have it included in the Coastal Cleanup Day totals! If trash isn't picked up inland, it may find its way into a storm drain and then out to a waterway and eventually the ocean. Litter on land is future marine debris.



You can print out the California Coastal Cleanup Day posters for your school (available in multiple languages), as well as download graphics that can be used on websites and social media.



English:



Spanish:



Please contact us with any comments or questions as you guide your students through this experience: (800) COAST4U;











