|Armistice 100 Celebration
|Tuesday September 11
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
|Protest
|Armistice 100 Santa Cruz Group
Armistice 100 Santa Cruz hold its monthly Gathering for Peace on Tuesday, September 11th at the Town Clock Park in downtown Santa Cruz - 11AM to 12:30PM.
Please join us for ceremony, music, poetry, bell-ringing, and more! Bring family, friends, and coworkers, and spread the word!
November 11th, 2018 will mark the 100th anniversary of the declaration of Armistice Day, and a world without war, at the end of WWI - we celebrate on the 11th of each month as we move toward 11/11/2018 and making Armistice a reality!
VETERANS FOR PEACE PROPOSE 2018 AS ARMISTICE YEAR “2018 ~ The Year that Armistice becomes Real”
The 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day is 11/11/1918. We are developing plans for events each month and a major event on November 11th, 2018.
DECLARE PEACE! HELP US CELEBRATE ARMISTICE YEAR EVERY MONTH OF 2018
Cosponsored by: Armistice 100 Santa Cruz, Veterans for Peace National Office and Santa Cruz Chapter, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5888, United Methodist Church of SC, Peace United Church, CodePink SC, Peace and Freedom Party SC, People United for Peace of SC County, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom SC, Tatanka’s Living Room, End Solitary SC County, and the Resource Center for Nonviolence
For more info, contact:
Rico Baker, Veteran of Vietnam
831-786-0403, Rico Baker
Jack Tracey, Veteran of Vietnam, Board Member at Veteran’s Memorial Building
831-440-6416, Jack Tracey
https://www.facebook.com/events/2362913205...
https://www.facebook.com/events/2362913205...
