From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

The Necessity of Organization: The League of Revolutionary Struggle and the Watsonville Canning Strike by Peter Shapiro, Viewpoint Magazine

Friday Sep 7th, 2018 8:14 PM

The Pajaro Valley lies about 100 miles south of San Francisco. Its rich soil, abundant groundwater, and unusually long growing season make it one of the most productive agricultural regions in the United States. For years its main population center, the town of Watsonville, produced most of the frozen food on the nation’s dinner tables. Thanks to an insipid television commercial, millions of Americans in the 1950s knew it as “the Valley of the Jolly Green Giant.”