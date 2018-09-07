From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|The Struggle for People's Park: Screening + Panel Discussion
|Sunday September 09
|9:00 PM - 7:00 AM
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland
|Screening
|Liberated Lens Film Collective
In the spring of 1968, the Berkeley street community initiated a project to transform a barren and unused UC Berkeley-owned lot into a park for the whole community to enjoy - a space that got named People's Park. Because the park threatened the control of the university and presented a challenge to the concept of private property, on May 15, 1969, then governor Ronald Reagan called in the police and CHP which turned the peaceful protest into violence against the protesters.
The future of People's Park is again in jeopardy as UC Berkeley proposes to build housing in the park area.
We'll show short films featuring the struggle and riots in 1969 when people created the iconic park. We'll follow with a panel highlighting the current efforts to retain this public space.
Panelists:
- Members of People’s Park Organizing Committee:
- Michael Delacour, key activist in the struggles to establish Peoples Park Berkeley Ca
- Joseph Liesner
- Lisa Teague
- Aidan Hill
