East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense
The Struggle for People's Park: Screening + Panel Discussion
Date Sunday September 09
Time 9:00 PM - 7:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Oakland
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Film Collective
In the spring of 1968, the Berkeley street community initiated a project to transform a barren and unused UC Berkeley-owned lot into a park for the whole community to enjoy - a space that got named People's Park. Because the park threatened the control of the university and presented a challenge to the concept of private property, on May 15, 1969, then governor Ronald Reagan called in the police and CHP which turned the peaceful protest into violence against the protesters.

The future of People's Park is again in jeopardy as UC Berkeley proposes to build housing in the park area.
We'll show short films featuring the struggle and riots in 1969 when people created the iconic park. We'll follow with a panel highlighting the current efforts to retain this public space.

Panelists:
- Members of People’s Park Organizing Committee:
- Michael Delacour, key activist in the struggles to establish Peoples Park Berkeley Ca
- Joseph Liesner
- Lisa Teague
- Aidan Hill
sm_people_s_park_flyer.jpg
original image (2550x3300)
For more event information:
https://liberatedlens.org/
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 7th, 2018 5:24 PM
