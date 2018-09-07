top
Rise for Climate, Jobs, & Justice: Cancer Alley, Louisiana
by WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views (wtulnews [at] gmail.com)
Friday Sep 7th, 2018 4:39 PM
In solidarity with thousands of RISE events around the world, on September 8, Louisianans will RISE for Cancer Alley to demand local leaders commit to taking meaningful climate action now. Angela Kinlaw (New Orleans Peoples' Assembly) and Renate Heurich (350 NOLA) join us in the studio to discuss the event and what it means for Louisiana -- a oil state with a deep legacy of environmental, racial, and economic injustice. [43:32 min; 16.4 MB]
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (16.5mb)
On September 8, just days before the 2018 Global Climate Action Summit, Louisianans will RISE for Cancer Alley in solidarity with thousands of communities around world to demand local leaders make "public, actionable commitments to a fast and fair transition to a fossil free world, powered by 100% renewable energy for all."

From Gordon Plaza and the Agriculture St Landfill to St. James and the Bayou Bridge Pipeline, activists will travel more than 60 miles to highlight the enduring legacy of environmental, racial, and economic segregation and injustice throughout Louisiana's Petrochemical Corridor -- aka "Cancer Alley".

[43:32 min; 16.4 MB]

***

Guests: Angela Kinlaw (New Orleans Peoples' Assembly) and Renate Heurich (350 NOLA)

Hosts: Sophie Kunen and Theo Hilton (WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views)

Contact: wtulnews [at] gmail.com; 504-457-VIEW (8439)

***

Rise for Cancer Alley (FB Event) https://www.facebook.com/events/461144237684993/

The New Orleans Peoples' Assembly
http://peoplesassemblyneworleans.org/

350 New Orleans
https://350neworleans.org/

No Bayou Bridge Pipeline
http://nobbp.org/

Louisiana Bucket Brigade
http://www.labucketbrigade.org/
http://wtulneworleans.com
