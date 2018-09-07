From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Rise for Climate, Jobs, & Justice: Cancer Alley, Louisiana

Friday Sep 7th, 2018 4:39 PM

In solidarity with thousands of RISE events around the world, on September 8, Louisianans will RISE for Cancer Alley to demand local leaders commit to taking meaningful climate action now. Angela Kinlaw (New Orleans Peoples' Assembly) and Renate Heurich (350 NOLA) join us in the studio to discuss the event and what it means for Louisiana -- a oil state with a deep legacy of environmental, racial, and economic injustice. [43:32 min; 16.4 MB]

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2018/09/07/9.7.18_riseforcanceralley.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

