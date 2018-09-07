top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense
Downtown SC Garage Alternatives Party
Date Saturday September 22
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Walnut Commons
190 Walnut Ave, Santa Cruz
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
Food, BYOBeverage
Music by Rus Brutsche
Guest speaker is California Streetsblog Editor, Melanie Curry, who will speak on The Gap between our Climate Goals and our Transportation Policy. Santa Cruz City's version of the Gap is the proposed downtown 5-level parking garage on the lot where the Farmer's Market convenes.
climate_goals_transportation_policy_santa_cruz_melanie_curry_streetsblog.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/6631619607...
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 7th, 2018 3:06 PM
