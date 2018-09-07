From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/22/2018
|Downtown SC Garage Alternatives Party
|Date
|Saturday September 22
|Time
|3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
Walnut Commons
190 Walnut Ave, Santa Cruz
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|The Campaign for Sustainable Transportation
|
Food, BYOBeverage
Music by Rus Brutsche
Guest speaker is California Streetsblog Editor, Melanie Curry, who will speak on The Gap between our Climate Goals and our Transportation Policy. Santa Cruz City's version of the Gap is the proposed downtown 5-level parking garage on the lot where the Farmer's Market convenes.
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 7th, 2018 3:06 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/6631619607...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network