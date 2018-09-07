Food, BYOBeverage

Music by Rus Brutsche

Guest speaker is California Streetsblog Editor, Melanie Curry, who will speak on The Gap between our Climate Goals and our Transportation Policy. Santa Cruz City's version of the Gap is the proposed downtown 5-level parking garage on the lot where the Farmer's Market convenes.







