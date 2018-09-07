top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 9/ 8/2018
Ohlone Day
Date Saturday September 08
Time 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park
101 Big Trees Park Road, Felton
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMountain Parks Foundation
Event features hands-on experiences to relate Ohlone cultural, social, and every-day life. Celebrate the Ohlone People of the past with those of the present. You will see traditional dancers and Ohlone demonstrators will share traditional basketry, songs, stories, tools, musical instruments, language and history. During this family-friendly event, visitors can throw an atlatl, play Ohlone games and find out how rocks cook meals and bay trees cure headaches. For thousands of years, the native tribes we now collectively call the Ohlone thrived in this abundant region. They had plentiful sources of food and enjoyed a life rich in culture. Descendants of the Ohlone people present this event each year so that visitors make connections to Ohlone culture in a meaningful way.

The event takes place in the group picnic area, one of the largest riparian forests along the San Lorenzo River. All activities are free; day-use parking is $10. The main entrance to Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park is located off of Highway 9 in downtown Felton.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/4245044447...
