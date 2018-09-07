From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services View other events for the week of 9/11/2018
|Fake Rent Control Alert
|Date
|Tuesday September 11
|Time
|1:45 PM - 4:15 PM
|Import this event into your personal calendar.
|Location Details
|
City Hall
809 Center St,, Santa Cruz, California 95060
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|YES on M: Santa Cruz for Rent Control
|
First Reading of the city council's Non-Protections for Renters proposal. At the 2PM Session! Please come everyone - we know you are working. If you can't come because you're working, can you think of a friend who could come in your place? We need turnout. Renters need REAL protections - not a law written to assuage the landlord lobby.
We need your butts-in-line to tell the council we're not buying this proposal to throw tenants under the bus.
The full text of the Terrazas/Noroyan ordinance is not yet available, but initial reports indicate it would require relocation fees for tenants who experience rent increases of 10% in one year or 15% over two years. These “protections” still allow a 42% rent increase every five years, which is barely any better than the current situation during this historic housing crisis, and there would be no protections against arbitrary evictions.
We need REAL rent control: No Rent Raises over 3% once a year, Just Cause for Eviction for all renters - and heck, the city didn't even enforce its own rent freeze so of COURSE we need a Rent Board.
Come, and tell Mayor Terrazas -- We're voting for Measure M!
original image (851x315)
For more event information:Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 7th, 2018 2:13 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/2343632839...
§City Council Meeting Agenda Report Now Available
Download PDF (113.7kb)
Item 12 on the Agenda
Relocation Assistance for Displaced Tenants Ordinance Amendment and Update
http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-council/council-meetings
Relocation Assistance for Displaced Tenants Ordinance Amendment and Update
http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-council/council-meetings
Download PDF (78.0kb)
Download PDF (37.6kb)
Table depicting examples of compound rent increase thresholds
http://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=971&doctype=AGENDA
http://scsire.cityofsantacruz.com/sirepub/mtgviewer.aspx?meetid=971&doctype=AGENDA
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
► ▼ IMC Network