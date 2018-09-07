First Reading of the city council's Non-Protections for Renters proposal. At the 2PM Session! Please come everyone - we know you are working. If you can't come because you're working, can you think of a friend who could come in your place? We need turnout. Renters need REAL protections - not a law written to assuage the landlord lobby.



We need your butts-in-line to tell the council we're not buying this proposal to throw tenants under the bus.



The full text of the Terrazas/Noroyan ordinance is not yet available, but initial reports indicate it would require relocation fees for tenants who experience rent increases of 10% in one year or 15% over two years. These “protections” still allow a 42% rent increase every five years, which is barely any better than the current situation during this historic housing crisis, and there would be no protections against arbitrary evictions.



We need REAL rent control: No Rent Raises over 3% once a year, Just Cause for Eviction for all renters - and heck, the city didn't even enforce its own rent freeze so of COURSE we need a Rent Board.



Come, and tell Mayor Terrazas -- We're voting for Measure M!

