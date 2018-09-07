



Now more than ever, we need a system based on meeting the needs of the people and the planet. That system is socialism, where all the knowledge and resources of society can be used collectively to solve one of the greatest crises that humanity has ever faced. Join us for analysis and discussion on the climate crisis and help build the movement for socialism!



$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.



