Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 9/14/2018
Forum: System Change, Not Climate Change! We Need Socialism!
Date Friday September 14
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
2969 Mission St. between 25th and 26th Sts.
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Can the crisis of climate change be solved under capitalism — a system that prioritizes free market competition and profits above all else? The biggest contributors to the worldwide crisis have taken no truly meaningful action, with the U.S. taking the lead on retrograde policies while housing the biggest polluter and unregulated entity on the planet, the Pentagon.

Now more than ever, we need a system based on meeting the needs of the people and the planet. That system is socialism, where all the knowledge and resources of society can be used collectively to solve one of the greatest crises that humanity has ever faced. Join us for analysis and discussion on the climate crisis and help build the movement for socialism!

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/324317734782973/
sm_capitalism_fb.jpg
original image (1920x1079)
For more event information:
http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 7th, 2018 9:05 AM
